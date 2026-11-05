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Allentown
⚠️ Nov 16 Allentown zoning hearing on 3 property appeals
7 days ago
⚠️ Zoning Hearing Board meeting on 3 property appeals
The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM in Council Chambers, City Hall, 435 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA. The meeting will be held in person and online.
The board will hear these appeals:
- 374.5 Washington St – request to place a 10’ x 24’ garage at the rear of the property with a smaller side setback than required.
- 1130 Union Blvd – request to convert an office to personal vehicle sales and rental, a use that is currently prohibited in that zoning district.
- 261 E Elm St – request to place a 12.5’ x 16’ carport at the rear of the property with a smaller side setback than required.
Anyone interested or wishing to object may:
- Attend the meeting, or
- Email comments/questions to public.comment@allentownpa.gov by 4:00 PM on November 16 (include your name and address).
The meeting will be video recorded and posted on the city website as a public record.
More Info: Agenda - Zoning Hearing Board - 11/16/2026
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