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Allentown
👔 Allentown, PA Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Allentown’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in utilities, logistics, and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.
Lead Underwriting Assistant
- Employer: Old Republic Commercial Risk
- Location: Allentown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads a team of underwriting assistants, coaching and training them while keeping workflows accurate and on time. Good fit if you have 10+ years in insurance, love process improvement, and enjoy mentoring others.
Project Leader / Project Manager – Utilities
- Employer: PPL Corporation
- Location: Allentown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the single point of accountability for electric transmission and distribution projects, from planning through construction and closeout. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree and 3–8+ years of project management, and want to manage multi‑million‑dollar capital projects in the energy sector.
Sr Service Manager (Senior Operations Manager II)
- Employer: Ryder System
- Location: Allentown, PA (shop location)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: Around $90K/year + bonus eligible
This job runs a large truck maintenance operation, leading managers, techs, and support staff while owning P&L, labor planning, quality, and customer relationships. Great for someone with 3+ years supervisory experience in operations who wants clear growth paths and strong benefits + 401(k) match.
Electrical Construction Project Manager
- Employer: ArchKey Solutions
- Location: Allentown, PA (role supports multiple locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,000–$132,000/year (based on experience and location)
You’ll lead large commercial and industrial electrical projects, handling scope, schedule, budget, safety, and client relationships. Best for candidates with 3–5+ years of project management and at least 2 years in construction/electrical who want complex, high‑impact work and solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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