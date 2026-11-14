Allendale has a nice mix of front-desk and office roles right now, especially if you like working with people and building relationships.

Here are a few solid customer service and retail-style jobs hiring in Allendale, NJ:

Employer: Ritual Fitness + Wellness

Ritual Fitness + Wellness Location: Allendale, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Front-of-house role at a boutique fitness and wellness studio. You’ll greet clients, handle check-ins and bookings, support sales of memberships and packages, and help keep the studio clean and ready for classes. Great fit if you enjoy wellness, can work some early mornings/evenings/weekends, and like a mix of customer service, light admin, and sales.

Employer: Ed Kalpagian State Farm Agency

Location: Allendale, NJ (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, bonus based on performance, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Service-focused insurance role with an inside sales piece. You’ll help existing customers with billing, renewals, and policy changes, then look for chances to add coverage where it makes sense. Property & Casualty license is required before you start (Life & Health later), and they offer licensing support and ongoing training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like schedule and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.