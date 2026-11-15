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🚔 Several Security Officer Openings Near Allendale, MI
Public safety roles are steady around Allendale right now, especially in security. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, this one is worth a look.
Security Officer – Energy Plant (Part-Time, On-Call)
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: West Olive, MI (near Allendale)
- Type: Part-time, on-call (4 shifts/month, 1st & 2nd shift)
- Pay: $16.82/hour
- Benefits: Dental, vision, life insurance, group accident, short-term disability, identity theft protection, paid medical leave, paid sick days (eligibility rules apply)
You’ll help protect an energy plant’s buildings, grounds, and people, while also handling customer service at posts like lobbies and reception areas. Expect hourly foot patrols (inside and outside), CCTV monitoring, checking IDs, writing reports, and responding to issues or emergencies.
Good fit if you:
- Are 18+ with a high school diploma or GED
- Can pass a background check and drug test
- Have a Michigan driver’s license and reliable transportation
- Can stand/walk for long periods and lift up to 50 lbs
- Are willing to get CPR/First Aid/AED certified
If this sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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