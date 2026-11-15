Public safety roles are steady around Allendale right now, especially in security. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, this one is worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: West Olive, MI (near Allendale)

(near Allendale) Type: Part-time, on-call ( 4 shifts/month , 1st & 2nd shift)

Part-time, on-call ( , 1st & 2nd shift) Pay: $16.82/hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, life insurance, group accident, short-term disability, identity theft protection, paid medical leave, paid sick days (eligibility rules apply)

You’ll help protect an energy plant’s buildings, grounds, and people, while also handling customer service at posts like lobbies and reception areas. Expect hourly foot patrols (inside and outside), CCTV monitoring, checking IDs, writing reports, and responding to issues or emergencies.

Good fit if you:

Are 18+ with a high school diploma or GED

with a Can pass a background check and drug test

and Have a Michigan driver’s license and reliable transportation

and reliable transportation Can stand/walk for long periods and lift up to 50 lbs

Are willing to get CPR/First Aid/AED certified

If this sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.