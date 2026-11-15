📅 Student painting show at GVSU runs Nov 16–29

Check out the GVSU Painting Students Exhibition at the Padnos Student Art Gallery (CAC) on the Allendale Campus.

The show runs November 16–29, 2026 and is open to the public. You’ll see a mix of paintings by GVSU student artists, highlighting creativity, experimentation, and fresh perspectives from emerging painters.

If you’re driving, there are paid parking options in Lot H right outside the CAC on the Allendale Campus.

Nice low‑key outing if you enjoy art or want something different to do on campus with friends or family.