📅 GVSU Trivia Wheel with Prizes on Allendale Campus

Take a quick study break and play some trivia on campus.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., students can stop by the Kirkhof Lobby on the Allendale Campus to spin the Trivia Wheel, answer GVSU-themed questions, and win a prize.

This event is tagged for students and focuses on fun, connection and belonging, and collaboration and creativity.

For more details, visit: https://app.suitable.co/institution/6397/activities/780098.

Questions? The event was added by LakerLink Registered Student Organizations (rso@gvsu.edu).