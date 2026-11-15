📅 Guest flute recital with Azerbaijani & Persian music

Guest artists Dr. Jeiran Hasan (Utah State University) and Dr. Kelariz Keshavarz (UNC–Chapel Hill) will give a flute recital of contemporary works by Azerbaijani and Persian composers.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Sherman Van Solkema Recital Hall, Allendale Campus (Grand Valley State University)

Open to alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students.

For questions, contact the Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance at 616-331-3484. A parking map for the Allendale Campus is available to help you find parking near the hall.