📢 Audition for GVSU’s spring plays: Trojan Women & Lysistrata

GVSU Theatre is holding open auditions for all GVSU students for two plays performed in repertory: Lysistrata & Trojan Women by Ellen McLaughlin, adapted from Euripides and Aristophanes, directed by Demetria Thomas.

Audition dates & times

Sunday, November 15, 2026 , 4:00–8:00 p.m.

, Monday, November 16, 2026, 6:00–9:00 p.m.

Location

Room 1721, Haas Center for Performing Arts, Allendale Campus

(Downloadable parking map is available on the event page.)

Performances

Show runs April 9–18, 2027 at the Linn Maxwell Keller Black Box Theatre.

How to audition

Sign up for a time slot here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A4CACAB28A7F9C07-67214851-auditions#/

Questions? Contact Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance at 616-331-3484.