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Allendale
📅 GVSU student auditions for Trojan Women & Lysistrata Nov 15–16
3 days ago
📢 Audition for GVSU’s spring plays: Trojan Women & Lysistrata
GVSU Theatre is holding open auditions for all GVSU students for two plays performed in repertory: Lysistrata & Trojan Women by Ellen McLaughlin, adapted from Euripides and Aristophanes, directed by Demetria Thomas.
Audition dates & times
- Sunday, November 15, 2026, 4:00–8:00 p.m.
- Monday, November 16, 2026, 6:00–9:00 p.m.
Location
- Room 1721, Haas Center for Performing Arts, Allendale Campus
(Downloadable parking map is available on the event page.)
Performances
- Show runs April 9–18, 2027 at the Linn Maxwell Keller Black Box Theatre.
How to audition
- Sign up for a time slot here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A4CACAB28A7F9C07-67214851-auditions#/
Questions? Contact Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance at 616-331-3484.
More Info: Nov 15, 2026 - AUDITIONS for Trojan Women & Lysist...
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