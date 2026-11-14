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Basketball
📅 GVSU men’s basketball vs. Indianapolis – tickets from $11
3 days ago
📅 Laker men’s basketball home game vs. Indianapolis
Come out to support the Grand Valley State Men’s Basketball team as they take on Indianapolis on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena on the Allendale Campus.
This game is open to alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students.
- Public tickets start at $11
- GVSU students get in FREE with a valid GVSU student ID
- Students can buy a Student +1 ticket for $5 to bring a guest
For tickets and details, visit GVSUTICKETS.COM or check GVSULAKERS.COM and @GVSULAKERS on social media.
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