📅 Laker men’s basketball home game vs. Indianapolis

Come out to support the Grand Valley State Men’s Basketball team as they take on Indianapolis on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena on the Allendale Campus.

This game is open to alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students.

Public tickets start at $11

GVSU students get in FREE with a valid GVSU student ID

with a valid Students can buy a Student +1 ticket for $5 to bring a guest

For tickets and details, visit GVSUTICKETS.COM or check GVSULAKERS.COM and @GVSULAKERS on social media.