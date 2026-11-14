📅 Theatre show “The Bookstore” at GVSU

Catch THE BOOKSTORE, a new play from Theatre at Grand Valley, on the Allendale Campus.

A young woman inherits a quirky little bookstore and must decide whether to sell it or save it. Along the way, she learns that some things are worth more than their price tag. The show is described as funny, heartfelt, and full of charm—a love letter to stories, community, and the places that bring people together.

Show dates & time:

Saturday, November 14, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Also recurring on Thursday, November 19, Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, 2026

Location: Linn Maxwell Keller Black Box Theatre, Allendale Campus

Who’s welcome: Alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students

Tickets: Available at www.gvsu.edu/mtd/theatreseason

Questions? Contact the Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance at 616-331-3484.