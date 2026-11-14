📅 Student pop-up shop at Kirkhof Center in November

Support student entrepreneurs at the Laker Outlet Pop-Up Shop on the Allendale Campus.

When:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 , 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

, Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where:

Kirkhof Center Lobby, Valley Campus

10670 S Campus Dr, Allendale, MI 49401

Who:

Aimed at students, but tagged open to all

You can browse goods and services from fellow Lakerpreneurs, meet new people, and enjoy a fun break between classes.

Parking info is available via the Allendale Campus parking map if you’re driving in.