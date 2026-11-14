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Allendale
📅 Laker Outlet student pop-up shop Nov 17–18 at Kirkhof
12 days ago
📅 Student pop-up shop at Kirkhof Center in November
Support student entrepreneurs at the Laker Outlet Pop-Up Shop on the Allendale Campus.
When:
- Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where:
- Kirkhof Center Lobby, Valley Campus
10670 S Campus Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
Who:
- Aimed at students, but tagged open to all
You can browse goods and services from fellow Lakerpreneurs, meet new people, and enjoy a fun break between classes.
Parking info is available via the Allendale Campus parking map if you’re driving in.
More Info: Nov 17, 2026, 11:00 AM - Laker Outlet Pop-Up Shop ...
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