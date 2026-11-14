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📅 Greek life exhibit fair at GVSU on Nov. 17, 2026
📅 Explore Greek life at GVSU’s Exhibit Fair
Check out the Greek Standards & Assessment Program: Exhibit Fair on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. at the Grand River Room (Kirkhof Center 2250), Allendale Campus.
Student Greek chapters will showcase their accomplishments, initiatives, and progress from the year. You can walk through exhibits, learn about Greek life standards, and talk with members about how their organizations meet and uphold community expectations.
This event is geared toward students and supports:
- Fun and Enjoyment
- Connection and Belonging
- Collaboration and Creativity
Hosted by the Office of Student Life.
For more details, visit: https://app.suitable.co/institution/6397/activities/649069.
A parking map for the Allendale Campus is available from the event page if you need help finding your way.
More Info: Nov 17, 2026, 4:00 PM - Greek Standards & Assessme...
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