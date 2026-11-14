undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hockey
📅 GVSU Women’s Hockey vs Miami – Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
12 days ago
📅 Women’s Hockey vs. Miami at Hudsonville Ice Arena
Cheer on the GVSU women’s hockey team as they take on Miami on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Location: Hudsonville Ice Arena (off campus)
- Who it’s for: Open to the GVSU community, especially students and hockey fans
If you have questions about the event, you can email Jordan Cruz at cruzjord@mail.gvsu.edu.
Grab some friends, head to Hudsonville, and enjoy an afternoon game on the ice.
More Info: Nov 14, 2026, 1:30 PM - Women's Hockey vs Miami - ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.