📅 Women’s Hockey vs. Miami at Hudsonville Ice Arena

Cheer on the GVSU women’s hockey team as they take on Miami on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Location: Hudsonville Ice Arena (off campus)

(off campus) Who it’s for: Open to the GVSU community, especially students and hockey fans

If you have questions about the event, you can email Jordan Cruz at cruzjord@mail.gvsu.edu.

Grab some friends, head to Hudsonville, and enjoy an afternoon game on the ice.