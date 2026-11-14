📅 Men’s D3 Hockey vs Aquinas at Hudsonville Ice Arena

Cheer on Grand Valley’s Men's D3 Hockey team as they take on Aquinas on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The game is off campus at Hudsonville Ice Arena.

This event is listed for students, but hockey fans in the area may also be interested in going to watch and support the team.

For more details, you can contact the event organizer Jordan Cruz at cruzjord@mail.gvsu.edu.