📅 Funny, heartfelt play “The Bookstore” at GVSU

Catch THE BOOKSTORE, a new play presented by Theatre at Grand Valley.

A young woman inherits a quirky little bookstore and must decide whether to sell it or save it. Along the way, she discovers that some things are worth more than their price tag. The show is described as funny, heartfelt, and full of unexpected charm—a love letter to stories, community, and the places that bring us together.

Dates & Time:

Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Also recurring on Nov. 14, 19, 20, and 21, 2026

Location:

Linn Maxwell Keller Black Box Theatre, Allendale Campus (Grand Valley State University)

Who’s welcome: Alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students.

Tickets: Available at www.gvsu.edu/mtd/theatreseason.

Questions? Contact the Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance at 616-331-3484.