📅 Free late-night trivia for GVSU students

Looking for something fun to do on campus?

Late Night Trivia is happening on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. at The Dish (Kleiner) on the Allendale Campus.

Hosted by TriviaCat, this event is free to attend (you’ll need to pay for your own food). You can win prizes while you play.

Plan to arrive by 8:45 p.m. to sign up.

This event will also happen again on Friday, December 4, 2026.

Questions? You can contact Kelly Arrand at arrandke@gvsu.edu.