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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Allen and Nearby Neighborhoods
There are some nice free items available around Allen and nearby Parker right now. If you’re looking to decorate, organize, or add a small desk, these local freebies might be a good fit.
Tidy Cat Litter 35 lb EMPTY Buckets and Firewood
Item: Empty Tidy Cat litter buckets with lids (about 15) and a small pile of firewood
Condition: Buckets are empty; good for storage and organizing many items
Location: Moss Ridge Estates, Parker, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
These sturdy plastic buckets with lids are handy for storage, DIY projects, or garage organization. The small pile of firewood could be useful for a fire pit or fireplace.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Decorative Glass Vases
Item: Set of 6 decorative glass vases in different colors and styles
Condition: Not stated, but offered FREE as a set
Location: Timberbend, Allen, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice mix of decorative vases that could brighten up shelves, tables, or a mantel. Various shapes and colors make them good for simple home decor or craft projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Size Wall Art Collection
Item: Wall art collection in assorted sizes
Includes: Framed portrait, colorful animal prints, and motivational signs
Condition: Not stated, all FREE
Location: Timberbend, Allen, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of framed pieces and prints that can fill empty walls in a bedroom, office, or hallway. Good option if you’re setting up a new place or want to refresh your decor without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass Top Desk
Item: Small glass top desk
Dimensions: 20” W x 44” L x 31” H
Condition: Not stated, listed as FREE
Location: Timberbend, Allen, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Compact desk with a glass top, a good size for a laptop or small home office setup. The smaller footprint makes it easier to fit in bedrooms, apartments, or study corners.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Allen and nearby neighborhoods tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.