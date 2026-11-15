There are some nice free items available around Allen and nearby Parker right now. If you’re looking to decorate, organize, or add a small desk, these local freebies might be a good fit.

Item: Empty Tidy Cat litter buckets with lids (about 15) and a small pile of firewood

Condition: Buckets are empty; good for storage and organizing many items

Location: Moss Ridge Estates, Parker, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

These sturdy plastic buckets with lids are handy for storage, DIY projects, or garage organization. The small pile of firewood could be useful for a fire pit or fireplace.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 6 decorative glass vases in different colors and styles

Condition: Not stated, but offered FREE as a set

Location: Timberbend, Allen, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice mix of decorative vases that could brighten up shelves, tables, or a mantel. Various shapes and colors make them good for simple home decor or craft projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wall art collection in assorted sizes

Includes: Framed portrait, colorful animal prints, and motivational signs

Condition: Not stated, all FREE

Location: Timberbend, Allen, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of framed pieces and prints that can fill empty walls in a bedroom, office, or hallway. Good option if you’re setting up a new place or want to refresh your decor without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small glass top desk

Dimensions: 20” W x 44” L x 31” H

Condition: Not stated, listed as FREE

Location: Timberbend, Allen, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Compact desk with a glass top, a good size for a laptop or small home office setup. The smaller footprint makes it easier to fit in bedrooms, apartments, or study corners.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Allen and nearby neighborhoods tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.