Allen’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options from big-box chains to specialty shops. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and support the Store Manager while keeping customers happy and the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like coaching a team, hitting goals, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

Employer: Greg Norman Collection

Location: Allen, TX 75013 (in person)

Allen, TX 75013 (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000 – $46,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

Help run a premium retail store, drive sales, and support a small team day to day. Great if you have retail management experience, are comfortable with cash handling and scheduling, and want steady pay plus solid benefits.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Type: Part-time (night shift)

Salary: Not listed

Stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and organized while most shoppers are asleep. Ideal if you want part-time night hours and don’t mind physical work like lifting, moving pallets, and building displays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—retail roles in Allen open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.