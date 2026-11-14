Allen’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of places are building steady teams, not just hiring for the holidays. Here are several local spots looking for reliable people right now.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Allen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-morning kitchen role cooking breakfast in a hotel setting. Crescent offers competitive pay, benefits for eligible staff, 401(k) match, flexible scheduling, and hotel discounts across North America.

Location: Allen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $18.00/hour

Mix of front-of-house and kitchen work: greeting guests, seating, serving, running POS, plus basic food prep and cleaning. Includes an employee discount and is a good fit if you like switching between guest service and back-of-house tasks.

Location: Allen, TX

Type: Part-time/Other (about 20–30 hours/week )

Part-time/Other (about ) Salary: $8.00 – $12.00/hour + tips (tip pool)

Late-night restaurant open until 2 a.m. daily. You’ll take orders, run the register, help with food prep, and keep things clean. Food provided on shift, and night shift availability is required.

Employer: McDonald’s (O’Reilly Group franchise)

Location: Allen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep food quality, speed, and cleanliness on point. Franchise offers meal deals, tuition assistance (Archways to Opportunity), medical/dental/vision options, retirement/savings plans, and flexible scheduling.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.