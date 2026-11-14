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🏥 Allen, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now
Allen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles you can apply to right away.
Certified Nurse Midwife (Full-Time) – $7,500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Diana Health
- Location: Allen, TX (labor & delivery at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen)
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: $7,500 sign-on bonus, relocation help, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, CME days & funding, malpractice with free tail coverage
Full-scope midwifery role with a modern women’s health group focused on work–life balance and team-based care. You’ll manage OB/GYN patients in clinic, support labor & delivery, and collaborate closely with OB/GYNs, RNs, and other specialists.
Center-Based Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Allen, TX
- Type: Not stated (behavior technician role)
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Perks: Paid training, company-paid RBT certification, early wage access, career path in ABA
Great entry role if you like working with kids or have childcare, tutoring, or caregiving experience. You’ll provide one-on-one ABA therapy to children with autism in centers and homes, with full training and support provided.
Medical Billing Clerk
- Employer: SouthWest Billing Services Inc
- Location: Allen, TX 75013 (on-site, not remote)
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week
- Pay: $16.50 – $18.50 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
On-site billing role for someone with experience in medical claims and insurance follow-up. You’ll verify insurance, submit claims in multiple software systems, work denials and appeals, and handle patient calls.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—you can always keep looking while you interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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