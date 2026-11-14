Allen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles you can apply to right away.

Employer: Diana Health

Diana Health Location: Allen, TX (labor & delivery at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen)

(labor & delivery at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen) Type: Full-time

Perks: $7,500 sign-on bonus, relocation help, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, CME days & funding, malpractice with free tail coverage

Full-scope midwifery role with a modern women’s health group focused on work–life balance and team-based care. You’ll manage OB/GYN patients in clinic, support labor & delivery, and collaborate closely with OB/GYNs, RNs, and other specialists.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Allen, TX

Type: Not stated (behavior technician role)

Not stated (behavior technician role) Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Perks: Paid training, company-paid RBT certification, early wage access, career path in ABA

Great entry role if you like working with kids or have childcare, tutoring, or caregiving experience. You’ll provide one-on-one ABA therapy to children with autism in centers and homes, with full training and support provided.

Employer: SouthWest Billing Services Inc

Location: Allen, TX 75013 (on-site, not remote)

Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Pay: $16.50 – $18.50 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

On-site billing role for someone with experience in medical claims and insurance follow-up. You’ll verify insurance, submit claims in multiple software systems, work denials and appeals, and handle patient calls.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.