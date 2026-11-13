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📋 Allen TX Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Scheduler Roles
Allen’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring right now, especially for friendly front desk and scheduling roles. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Dental Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Person
- Employer: Murphy Dental and Implant Center (REGEN Periodontics & Dental Implant Center)
- Location: Allen, TX
- Salary: $23.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
Handle check-ins, scheduling, insurance verification, billing, and treatment plan presentations at a specialty dental office. Great fit if you’re organized, have dental front office experience, and want solid pay plus 401(k) and paid time off.
Front Desk Coordinator – Dental Office
- Employer: Cozi Dental
- Location: Allen, TX
- Salary: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (about 27–30 hours/week), in-person
Be the welcoming face of a private dental practice—checking patients in and out, booking visits, verifying insurance, and handling payments. No dental experience needed; they’ll train you if you’re reliable, kind, and detail-focused.
Appointment Scheduler – Ortho Specialists (Full-time, Days)
- Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Physicians Group
- Location: 1110 Raintree Circle, Suite 100, Allen, TX 75013
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday 7:30am–4:30pm, Friday 7:30am–1:30pm
Join a fast-paced orthopedic clinic scheduling tests, procedures, and referral appointments, plus handling calls and insurance details. Comes with big-system perks like 401(k), PTO, medical/dental, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and student loan repayment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always learn and grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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