Allen’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring right now, especially for friendly front desk and scheduling roles. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Murphy Dental and Implant Center (REGEN Periodontics & Dental Implant Center)

Murphy Dental and Implant Center (REGEN Periodontics & Dental Implant Center) Location: Allen, TX

Salary: $23.00 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Handle check-ins, scheduling, insurance verification, billing, and treatment plan presentations at a specialty dental office. Great fit if you’re organized, have dental front office experience, and want solid pay plus 401(k) and paid time off.

Employer: Cozi Dental

Location: Allen, TX

Salary: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (about 27–30 hours/week), in-person

Be the welcoming face of a private dental practice—checking patients in and out, booking visits, verifying insurance, and handling payments. No dental experience needed; they’ll train you if you’re reliable, kind, and detail-focused.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Physicians Group

Location: 1110 Raintree Circle, Suite 100, Allen, TX 75013

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday 7:30am–4:30pm, Friday 7:30am–1:30pm

Join a fast-paced orthopedic clinic scheduling tests, procedures, and referral appointments, plus handling calls and insurance details. Comes with big-system perks like 401(k), PTO, medical/dental, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and student loan repayment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always learn and grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.