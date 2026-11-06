🐶 Playful, Cuddly & Quirky Dogs Ready for Adoption in Allen, TX

Looking for a dog in Allen, TX? These adoptable pups are full of charm and ready to meet their new families. All details below come straight from their current caregivers.

Breed: Labradoodle

Labradoodle Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Allen, TX)

Personality & behavior:

Coco is a true shadow dog who loves to cuddle, stay close, and follow her person from room to room. She’s quiet and easygoing on calm days, but ready to play when you are.

She can growl and lunge when meeting new people or animals, so she needs slow, careful introductions and a patient, dog-savvy home that will give her time to relax around newcomers.

Health & care:

Coco has skin allergies, which are common for her breed. Her new family should be prepared to manage her skin care as recommended by a vet.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: “Potato”

“Potato” Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White

White Weight: About 7 lbs (and full of attitude!)

About 7 lbs (and full of attitude!) Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR

Personality & behavior:

Poe is the “king of the castle” and likely has some heeler in him. He runs the house like a tiny boss, picks on an 85 lb senior dog, and is best buddies with foster dog Frankie. Despite his big personality, he’s also a sweet, cuddly nap bug who loves to snooze every couple of hours.

👉 Meet Poe C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Full name: Hans Von Weenie

Hans Von Weenie Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $260

Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR

Personality & behavior:

Hans is a classic doxie with a big personality in a small body. He was found on the street and never claimed, but clearly knows life in a home. He’s house-trained, crate-trained, walks nicely on leash, and rides well in the car.

He’s still decompressing and can be possessive of toys, food, treats, and his special space, so he’ll do best with someone who understands boundaries and is willing to work with him.

👉 Meet Hans and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $260

Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR

Personality & behavior:

Frankie seems to have been someone’s loved pet before. He’s comfortable with people and dogs, walks well on a leash, and goes potty outside. He loves kittens, plays nicely with older dogs, and gets along with the foster puppy too.

For an intact, full-grown male, his foster is impressed by his patience and calm demeanor.

👉 Meet Frankie C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $260

Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR

Personality & behavior:

Winona is a tiny pug with a big personality. She’s playful, affectionate, and outgoing, and she sports an adorable little underbite that makes her extra memorable.

👉 Meet Winona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Beagle mix

Pug / Beagle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR

Personality & behavior:

Poppy is a precious pug/beagle mix with lots of puppy energy. She’s full of kisses and personality, and she loves toys, treats, and attention.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Full name: Napoleon Dynamite

Napoleon Dynamite Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (puppy)

Young (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR

Personality & behavior:

Napoleon is photogenic, handsome, and full of personality. He seems to know exactly where the camera is and works it with his big ears, bright eyes, and charming smile. Under the model looks is a happy, fun-loving little guy who’s ready to bring lots of entertainment to his new home. He especially loves the ladies and is still growing up.

👉 Meet Napoleon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Allen, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.