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🐶 Playful, Cuddly & Quirky Dogs Ready for Adoption in Allen, TX
Looking for a dog in Allen, TX? These adoptable pups are full of charm and ready to meet their new families. All details below come straight from their current caregivers.
Coco
- Breed: Labradoodle
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Allen, TX)
Personality & behavior:
Coco is a true shadow dog who loves to cuddle, stay close, and follow her person from room to room. She’s quiet and easygoing on calm days, but ready to play when you are.
She can growl and lunge when meeting new people or animals, so she needs slow, careful introductions and a patient, dog-savvy home that will give her time to relax around newcomers.
Health & care:
Coco has skin allergies, which are common for her breed. Her new family should be prepared to manage her skin care as recommended by a vet.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poe C
- Nickname: “Potato”
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: About 7 lbs (and full of attitude!)
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR
Personality & behavior:
Poe is the “king of the castle” and likely has some heeler in him. He runs the house like a tiny boss, picks on an 85 lb senior dog, and is best buddies with foster dog Frankie. Despite his big personality, he’s also a sweet, cuddly nap bug who loves to snooze every couple of hours.
👉 Meet Poe C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hans
- Full name: Hans Von Weenie
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $260
- Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR
Personality & behavior:
Hans is a classic doxie with a big personality in a small body. He was found on the street and never claimed, but clearly knows life in a home. He’s house-trained, crate-trained, walks nicely on leash, and rides well in the car.
He’s still decompressing and can be possessive of toys, food, treats, and his special space, so he’ll do best with someone who understands boundaries and is willing to work with him.
👉 Meet Hans and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frankie C
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $260
- Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR
Personality & behavior:
Frankie seems to have been someone’s loved pet before. He’s comfortable with people and dogs, walks well on a leash, and goes potty outside. He loves kittens, plays nicely with older dogs, and gets along with the foster puppy too.
For an intact, full-grown male, his foster is impressed by his patience and calm demeanor.
👉 Meet Frankie C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winona
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $260
- Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR
Personality & behavior:
Winona is a tiny pug with a big personality. She’s playful, affectionate, and outgoing, and she sports an adorable little underbite that makes her extra memorable.
👉 Meet Winona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppy
- Breed: Pug / Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR
Personality & behavior:
Poppy is a precious pug/beagle mix with lots of puppy energy. She’s full of kisses and personality, and she loves toys, treats, and attention.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Napoleon
- Full name: Napoleon Dynamite
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter/Org: Dallas DogRRR
Personality & behavior:
Napoleon is photogenic, handsome, and full of personality. He seems to know exactly where the camera is and works it with his big ears, bright eyes, and charming smile. Under the model looks is a happy, fun-loving little guy who’s ready to bring lots of entertainment to his new home. He especially loves the ladies and is still growing up.
👉 Meet Napoleon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Allen, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.