🏥 Allen, TX Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Role

Healthcare hiring around Allen, TX is steady right now, with options from hands-on rehab work to advanced imaging. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Greater Therapy Centers / Therapy Partners Group

Greater Therapy Centers / Location: Allen, TX

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 (based on experience)

Type: Full-time

This outpatient PT role focuses on orthopedics in a long-established DFW clinic group. You’ll handle evaluations, build treatment plans, and guide patients through rehab, with benefits like performance incentives, PTO, relocation support, CEU reimbursement, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Cantex

Location: Allen, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work daytime weekday shifts helping patients stay mobile and independent through restorative nursing and rehab activities. This role is a good fit if you’re a certified Nursing Assistant and want steady hours plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and CEU/tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Allen, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join an imaging team in a full-service healthcare setting, operating advanced radiology equipment and producing diagnostic-quality images. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, strong with radiographic procedures, safety protocols, and patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Allen tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.