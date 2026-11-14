Allen Park’s food scene is growing, and Shake Shack is leading the charge. If you’ve got restaurant leadership experience, there are several management roles open right now.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Allen Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant operation in a fast-paced, high-volume setting. You’ll lead the team, own the budget and P&L, handle scheduling, and keep quality, safety, and hospitality standards high. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, health benefits (eligibility rules apply), 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth paths into higher leadership.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Allen Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily operations and lead shifts to keep service smooth and guests happy. You’ll train and coach team members, help drive local marketing and events, and make sure safety and sanitation rules are followed. Comes with weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, health benefits (eligibility rules apply), 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong development opportunities.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.