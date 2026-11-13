Allen Park’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Allen Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team on each shift, keeping service fast, safe, and friendly. This role is great if you have 1+ year of restaurant leadership, want weekly pay, bonuses, and access to strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Allen Park, MI (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and store results. This comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a big benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and ongoing career development.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak)

Location: Allen Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see as you greet, seat, and help keep the dining room flowing. Good fit if you’re friendly, team-focused, can stand for long periods, and like staying busy helping servers and guests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.