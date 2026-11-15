HALTOM CITY – When a team sports a 41-2 record, it’s easy to remember the losses.

Allen head coach Stephanie Poole said her group’s setback against Duncanville on Aug. 29 – the last time the nationally ranked Lady Eagles lost a match – was a motivator in the six weeks since but not a point of focus heading into Saturday’s Class 6A Division I state semifinal.

“We didn’t talk much about it coming in. It was so long ago … we looked much different back then than we do now with the lineup we've settled into,” she said. “It didn’t really factor in, maybe besides just wanting to pay them back a little bit.”

Winners of 19 in a row since, Allen avenged that defeat in three sets from W.G. Thomas Coliseum on Saturday (25-16, 33-31, 25-22), ousting a game Pantherettes squad and putting its historic 2026 campaign on the doorstep of the program’s first-ever state championship.

Advancing to the state final for just the second time in program history, the only other instance coming in 2003, the Lady Eagles will take on Cypress Ranch for the 6A Div. I title at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

“Ecstatic. Just getting to this point and beating a really, really good Duncanville team in three is an amazing moment,” Poole said. “I’m really proud of the preparation, executing the game plan and taking care of business. We obviously played them a lot better than we did earlier in the season.”

Saturday’s win capped a week that saw Allen defeat the two teams that accounted for the only losses on its 42-2 record, previously downing McKinney Boyd 3-1 on Tuesday in the Region I-6A finals. That match put the Lady Eagles through the ringer after staving off a dramatic Lady Broncos rally in the fourth set to preserve the win.

Against Duncanville, Allen survived the postseason pressure cooker once again.

The Pantherettes’ largest lead of the evening came in seizing a 22-18 advantage in the third set, separating with a 7-3 run that featured points from five different players.

With Duncanville fighting for its season, the Lady Eagles answered with three straight points – the last coming on a block by sophomore Sayge Chandler – to force a Pantherette timeout with the lead trimmed to 22-21.

But Allen didn’t let up.

Junior Katie Wawersich served up an ace to tie the set at 22-22, and junior Olivia Kitur followed up with a kill to nudge the Lady Eagles in front. An error by Duncanville extended Allen’s rally to 6-0, and with match point suddenly on the table, the Lady Eagles dialed up the tried-and-true connection of junior Landry McRae to junior Maya Ogbogu for a thunderous kill to seal the 25-22 come-from-behind win and secure the sweep.

“We just wanted to end the game and not give them any momentum,” Ogbogu said. “… We had worked so hard to get back in there, so it was just about closing it out and sealing a ribbon on it instead of just playing around and letting them try and come back and have the second set happen again.”

That shoe was on the other foot one set prior with Allen opening set two with a 9-1 lead and holding a 17-10 advantage late in the frame before Duncanville caught fire and set the wheels in motion for an epic second frame between the two powerhouses.

The Pantherettes used three straight kills from star sophomore Peyton Smith to spark a 13-6 run and pull even with the Lady Eagles at 23-23. Allen was able to respond with a kill by Ogbogu to position itself for set point, only for Smith to answer with a kill of her own in a sign of things to come.

That was the first of eight set points that Duncanville was able to fight off in a 17-point sequence that had the crowd inside W.G. Thomas Coliseum hanging on every last touch.

Akin to two heavyweight boxers trading haymakers, the Lady Eagles went to their one-two punch of Ogbogu and Kitur – who combined for 15 kills in the second set and five of the team’s final six points of the frame – while Duncanville utilized Smith from all over the court to keep pace. Of the eight set points the Pantherettes fended off, five were a result of a kill by Smith.

“That’s just guts. It’s making plays and playing together, not giving up or getting down because they’re making a run. It’s about staying strong physically and mentally,” Poole said.

The Lady Eagles committed an error on a miscommunication to keep Duncanville alive, 31-31, but at last managed to break through with back-to-back kills by Kitur to seal the 33-31 win and a 2-0 lead for the match.

“It was partially relief but not too much since we still had another set and Duncanville is a really good team,” Ogbogu said. “They weren’t going to go down without a fight, so we knew even after that set, we had to fight and come out even stronger.”

Ogbogu and Kitur combined for 13 kills in a more decisive opening set, 25-16. Kitur got her night started with eight kills on her way to 17 for the match, while Ogbogu led all hitters with 22.

Those two were both freshmen when Allen appeared in its last state semifinal in 2024, now within one win of capturing the program’s first-ever state title.

“It feels great. We fell short (in the state semifinals) my freshman year, so I know how Duncanville feels,” Ogbogu said. “For me and the others who have been with us since then, we all wanted to come out strong and not have that feeling again.”