The margin for error is slim when it comes to taking on Highland Park, especially in the confines of a home stadium where it rarely loses, and early miscues plagued the McKinney North football team on Friday.

The Bulldogs lost fumbles on two of their first three possessions, both of which resulted in touchdowns by the Scots, and North was unable to catch up in a 42-17 loss in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs.

The Bulldogs were able to force a Highland Park punt on their opening defensive series, but the Scots found the end zone on their next four offensive trips to build a 28-10 lead by halftime.

North held Scots quarterback Buck Randall to just 50% passing on 12-of-24 attempts, but those completions led to a number of sizable gains with 274 yards through the air.

The Bulldogs totaled 351 yards in the loss, including 241 on the ground. Senior John Richardson found the end zone twice, while freshman Kingston Norwood logged 84 rushing yards as the team finished out its 2026 campaign at 7-4 overall.

Mansfield Summit 41, West Mesquite 35

The Wranglers were on the wrong end of some second-half heroics by Summit, which trailed 28-0 in the second quarter before ultimately ousting West in overtime on Friday.

Junior quarterback Jaden Bailey paced the Wranglers’ hot start with three touchdowns in the first half, going on to total 201 passing yards and two scores as well as 55 rushing yards and two more TDs on the night.

Senior Se’majai Jordan caught four passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns for West, including a 31-yard score with three seconds left in regulation to tie the ballgame at 35-35 and force overtime.

But the Wranglers were unable to capitalize in the extra frame, missing a 42-yard field goal on their first possession before Summit answered with a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Jashawn Edwards to seal the win.

Quick Hits

*Frisco Reedy attempted to claw back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit on Friday but fell short in a 39-37 loss to Richland in the 5A Div. I bi-district round. The Lions rallied with back-to-back touchdowns from senior Lincoln Harn to senior Cooper Hewitt on plays of 28 and 97 yards to cut their deficit to 32-30, but Richland answered with a 71-yard touchdown run by Jayshon Gibson with 4:02 left in the ballgame. Gibson had his way with the Reedy defense, rushing for 385 yards and three scores in the win, while Harn led the Lions with 432 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

*The Colony gave state-ranked Anna a battle for two quarters on Friday, trailing just 14-10 at halftime, but was outscored 28-0 in the second half of a 42-10 loss in 5A Div. II action. Senior Jaylen Gaines found senior Bryce Altazin for a 10-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and junior Trevor Vasquez added a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter to keep the Cougars within reach before Anna separated with three consecutive rushing touchdowns by Juelz Carter.

Additional Reading

*Celina rallies past Lovejoy with big fourth quarter

*Wright’s 5 TDs lead Lone Star past Birdville

*Frisco runs over Colleyville Heritage in 5A Div. II bi-district round

Bi-District Scoreboard

Class 5A

Division I

Region II

Frisco Lone Star 66, Birdville 21

Highland Park 42, McKinney North 17

Mansfield Summit 41, West Mesquite 35

Richland 39, Frisco Reedy 37

DeSoto 72, North Mesquite 6

Division II

Region I

Frisco 37, Colleyville Heritage 27

Celina 28, Lovejoy 20

Argyle 65, Frisco Panther Creek 17

Anna 42, The Colony 10

Area-Round Matchups

Class 5A

Division I

Region II

Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster, 7 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium

Division II

Region I

Frisco vs. Wichita Falls Legacy, TBD

Celina vs. Amarillo Palo Duro. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater