LOVEJOY--- After finishing the regular season 9-1, the Lovejoy football team secured home-field advantage at Leopard Stadium to open the postseason against Celina.

Lovejoy was able to secure and extend its lead throughout the contest until the script got flipped in the fourth quarter where Celina scored 21 straight to secure a 28-20 comeback victory.

A constant force from start to finish, senior running back Evan Koehne carried the ball 33 times for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns with both scores coming in the pivotal final frame.

“It feels great. We worked a really long time for this,” said Koehne. “It was really important to us, it was a really good team and we were excited to go out there and beat them.

“Being able to trust the defense is obviously great, to know that in the back of your mind they will always be there for us.”

Although Celina (8-3) secured the comeback, the outlook was dreary throughout.

Perhaps the most daunting moment, Lovejoy (9-2) was forced to punt but recovered a loose, live ball late in the third quarter.

Junior Leopard quarterback Nixon Slaughter instantly found junior Luke Gahan with space for a 23-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 20-7 with 3:32 remaining.

For the game, Slaughter would finish 17-of-33 passing for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Gahan would log 28 touches for 178 yards with one rushing and one receiving touchdown.

But once the fourth quarter hit, Celina morphed into the best version of itself.

Four straight Koehne carries would lead to freshman quarterback Zane Lacrue finding senior kicker and receiver Jax Holt for 35 yards. Two more rushes later, Koehne powered home from three yards out, cutting the deficit to 20-14 just over a minute into the final frame.

Lovejoy would respond with a 15-play drive that traveled 51 yards and took up over five minutes of game time, but a field goal that looked to be tipped fell short, making it an empty trip.

Koehne would be called on once again to the tune of six carries for 18 yards before Lacrue found senior tight end Joshua Cortez on a skinny wheel route. Down the left sideline behind the defense for 45 yards and the score, Cortez helped Celina take its first lead of the game, 21-20, with 1:50 left.

“I think it was a big step going into the second half and playing our hearts out,” said Lacrue, who finished 9-of-19 passing with 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns. “The whole team came together, and it was a great game as a full team. Couldn’t do it without the guys around me, we ran the ball well, that opened up the pass game. Big win.

“It gives me way more confidence when I can trust my guys up front. It was super fun, my first playoff game ever, I’m happy.”

Now operating from behind, the pressure was dialed up for Lovejoy.

Needing a score, they were forced into third-and-11. Slaughter’s pass was tipped into the air and landed in the hands of junior Bobcat Jeremiah Coger and returned 22 yards to Lovejoy’s 20-yard line.

The ball would be placed in Koehne’s hands the next four plays and the exclamation would be a tough, 7-yard run where he refused to go down, crossing the end zone and pushing the lead out to 28-20 with just 55 seconds to go.

“We knew we needed to get ahead to seal the game and seeing that wide-open gap was a great feeling,” said Koehne.

And while Celina’s defense locked up late, both teams’ defenses impressed early.

Three of the first four possessions resulted in a punt and the other was an interception by sophomore Bobcat defender Cash Gomez, who leaped and tossed his hands up to block and corral Slaughter’s pass attempt for an interception.

“We prepared, we knew it was going to be a tough game, and we had a hard practice every day,” said Gomez, who would go on to create defensive pressure throughout the contest.

Unfortunately for Celina, Lovejoy was able to put together a 15-play drive that traveled 90 yards their next chance on offense.

Slaughter and Gahan would carry the ball nine times for 34 yards before Slaughter found Gahan through the air for another 25.

Three plays later, Gahan scored from six yards out to draw first blood, taking a 7-0 lead with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Junior Leopard kicker Nick Hansen would make a 26-yard field goal three minutes into the second quarter to push the lead to 10-0 before Celina was able to get on the board.

Koehne moved the chains twice with rushes of 10 and 11 yards before Lacrue found junior Walker Grubbs for a 36-yard connection into the Leopard red zone.

Koehne would see four carries go for 11 yards before Lacrue dialed up a fade to the back right pylon that Grubbs was able to leap and secure, flashing impressive body control, for a 4-yard touchdown that shaved the deficit to 10-7 with 5:09 to go until halftime.

Lovejoy would sandwich that score with another field goal from 36 yards out, reinforcing the advantage at 13-7 just outside of the two-minute warning.

Hansen would get another chance with 10 seconds left in the half but was unable to connect from 44 yards out, sending the Leopards into the break with a 13-7 edge.

In the area round, Celina will face Amarillo’s Palo Duro at a time and place to be determined.