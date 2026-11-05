Local veteran finds new ways to serve in civilian life

In 2005, Matt Foster was deployed to Iraq. Today, he’s helping veterans build community on greener pastures. Foster, who lives in Allen, grew up in New Braunfels and enlisted in the military after high school. He served in the Army from 2003 to 2007, becoming an E-4 specialist.

Foster was influenced by a military lineage going back generations. His dad was in the Navy and his grandfather was in the Army and his uncle was in the Marine Corps.

Foster said after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he knew he would join the military too.

“9/11 was one of those days that I think, certainly for everybody in my generation, I could tell you exactly where I was, down to the spot in the middle of the road where I heard it,” Foster said. “It transformatively changed my life and gave me a direction that I didn't know that I needed. When I was graduating from high school, I had offers to go to college. I could have done that, and it just wasn't what I felt I needed at the time, and so I really had this strong desire to go serve.”

In 2005, he married his now-wife Vanessa, who he had gone to high school with but had begun dating until his service. The pair are “as thick as thieves” and have been together ever since.

Foster said his military service plays a large part in how he became the man he is today. One of the ways it impacted him is that it helped him hone a go-getter mentality and “Type A” personality.

“One of the great lessons that my service has always taught me is the need to continue to push forward and to not quit,” Foster said. “You're never out of the fight in finding new ways to solve a problem or or come up with a solution.”

After his service, the Fosters relocated to North Texas and he became a student at the University of Texas at Arlington where he received a bachelors in political science and a masters degree in public administration. From there, Foster would begin a career working on staff for area congressmen, Grand Prairie ISD and AT&T. He would use his experience in government to serve on numerous boards and committees, including the Allen Development Cooperation as president.

While he was eager to come home, Foster eventually found that he missed the camaraderie that was part of everyday life in the Army.

He enjoyed hiking and camping until the pandemic put a pause on many activities. In searching for outlets, Foster blew through numerous interests and abandoned most after feeling unsatisfied or experiencing his first wipeout. Today a $600 mountain bike, with two flat tires, takes up space as a permanent monument to his hobby hopping.

Eventually a friend recommended golf. Seeing that the PGA HOPE program gave away free lessons, he signed up.

“I think a lot of veterans kind of really hunger for finding people that have the same shared experiences and we've been through a lot of the same challenges in life,” Foster said. “It was the friend group around me, the group learning to play golf, that we really kind of gelled and had fun with. That made it more fun, and that's really what kind of kept me coming back. Golf is really hard, so you're all really bad at it in the beginning, and then you just commiserate through that. One guy would get a good shot, or a girl would get a good shot, and we all kind of celebrated in that. And then it just kind of became my new thing.

“I'm not very good at golf. I'm getting better, but none of us are good enough at this to be mad about it, right?”

In a sport which often has a high cost for entry, free lessons and equipment make for an attractive sales pitch.

Locally, the PGA’s Helping Our Patriots Everywhere program offers dozens of classes across three North Texas locations each season, with at least five, but sometimes more than 20, veterans participating per class. The organization primarily focuses on Allen, Fort Worth and Azle but has held classes throughout the state.

The activity became an important outlet for him which he began devoting more time to. For Foster, golf ended up scratching an itch that other pastimes could not.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD. That comes with a host of anxiety and depression and all of those things that you know can really dampen your life and really kind of constrict you,” Foster said. “Golf has a great way of making you learn how to just you know move forward. Not every shot is going to be rewarded. Sometimes you can hit a bad shot and bounce off a tree. Next thing you know, you're in a fairway, right? And so, just kind of learning to go with the punches and learning how to adapt to the environment that you've been given. You have friends with you and you're all kind of laughing and joking and enjoying the moment.”

Foster began holding his own monthly meetup for veterans at The Courses at Watters Creek. He said most attendees became consistent regulars after just one visit. He started playing outside veterans’ groups, becoming closer to members of the Allen Rotary Club and bonding with his 9-year-old son Jackson over the sport.

Just before July 4, Foster received news that he was selected as PGA HOPE’s ambassador, a role officially started in October.

Some of his goals as ambassador include growing the program across the Metroplex and getting more PGA professionals in the mix. While each HOPE course is only six weeks long, with one 90-minute class per week, Foster said the program’s ultimate purpose is to build connections and friendships that last a lifetime.

“It’s really about finding ways to continue to get (veterans) back outside after they've already gone through a class. ‘Here's a great group of guys and gals to go play golf with, these folks are in your area, so you can go play golf with them more often.’

“It's a really a labor of love for sure. I found how helpful it was to me, and so then I instantly was like, ‘I need to find a way to get more folks involved.’ I want to make sure that we tell anybody and everybody we can.”

Foster said he takes a page from Zig Ziglar’s book. By helping others get what they want in life, he’ll get everything he wants in his.

Nationally there's 14,000 veterans on the wait list for the program, while registration has closed for the on-going fall sessions. More opportunities to sign up should become available in the spring. Available HOPE program classes and events are posted to the Northern Texas PGA website.

Clubs are provided for participants for the duration of the classes and Foster said that he has often helped those interested in continuing the sport find discounted clubs and more affordable ways to continue swinging.

PGA HOPE started in 2015, initiated by the PGA of America. Since then, Professional Golfers’ Association of America. HOPE has served more than 70,000 Veterans at zero cost to participants. The PGA HOPE initiative is led by over 5,500 PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf techniques and military cultural competency.

The highlight of Foster’s Veterans Day plans for this year will be attending the assembly at his son’s elementary school and the Texas Legends’ Military Appreciation Night at Comerica Center in Frisco, Nov. 13.