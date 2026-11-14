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Allegheny County
⚠️ County Council moves on tax bill rights and business tax breaks
2 days ago
⚠️ Allegheny County Council actions on taxes, appointments, and honors
At a recent Allegheny County Council meeting, members handled several items:
- Issued proclamations recognizing Girl Scout Troop 36774 (Silver Award), honoring the life of Donnie Iris, celebrating Tom Savini’s 80th birthday, and thanking members of the Richland Volunteer Fire Department and 2026 Shining Star Gala Awardees.
- Approved prior meeting minutes from September 22, 2026 and October 6, 2026.
- Approved appointments of Angel Ivey (term through September 8, 2029) and Susan Thornton Lara (term through December 31, 2029) to the Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review.
- Approved a Resolution allowing the Allegheny County Higher Education Building Authority to issue up to $11,000,000 in tax‑exempt notes for a project benefiting Chatham University, with no obligation of the County’s taxing power.
- Considered an Ordinance to add a “Tax Bill Disclosure Bill of Rights” to the County Administrative Code, setting best practices for County real estate tax bills.
- Considered a temporary County real property tax exemption program for improvements to industrial, commercial, or business property in deteriorated areas of the City of Pittsburgh, under the state Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act.
- Received a communication summarizing approved Executive actions for October 2026.
More Info: Allegheny County Council - Meeting of County Counc...
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