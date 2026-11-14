⚠️ Allegheny County Council actions on taxes, appointments, and honors At a recent Allegheny County Council meeting, members handled several items: Issued proclamations recognizing Girl Scout Troop 36774 (Silver Award), honoring the life of Donnie Iris , celebrating Tom Savini’s 80th birthday , and thanking members of the Richland Volunteer Fire Department and 2026 Shining Star Gala Awardees .

(Silver Award), honoring the life of , celebrating , and thanking members of the and . Approved prior meeting minutes from September 22, 2026 and October 6, 2026 .

and . Approved appointments of Angel Ivey (term through September 8, 2029 ) and Susan Thornton Lara (term through December 31, 2029 ) to the Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review .

(term through ) and (term through ) to the . Approved a Resolution allowing the Allegheny County Higher Education Building Authority to issue up to $11,000,000 in tax‑exempt notes for a project benefiting Chatham University , with no obligation of the County’s taxing power .

allowing the Allegheny County Higher Education Building Authority to issue up to in for a project benefiting , with . Considered an Ordinance to add a “Tax Bill Disclosure Bill of Rights” to the County Administrative Code, setting best practices for County real estate tax bills .

to add a to the County Administrative Code, setting best practices for . Considered a temporary County real property tax exemption program for improvements to industrial, commercial, or business property in deteriorated areas of the City of Pittsburgh , under the state Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act .

for improvements to industrial, commercial, or business property in , under the state . Received a communication summarizing approved Executive actions for October 2026.

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