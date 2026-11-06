undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚨 Pitcairn man gets up to 25½ years for child sex crimes
🚨 Allegheny County man sentenced up to 25½ years for child sex crimes
An Allegheny County man has been sentenced to a long state prison term after trying to meet who he thought was a 12-year-old girl for sexual abuse.
Lane Alan Simpson, 42, of Pitcairn, was sentenced to 12¾ to 25½ years in state prison and must register as a sex offender for life.
According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section, Simpson:
- Chatted online with an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old
- Agreed to pay cash for sexual acts
- Went to an agreed meeting spot, where agents arrested him
- Had cash, condoms, and candy with him at the time
Simpson pleaded guilty to felony unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt to commit rape of a child, and related charges. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Angela Raver.
Residents who suspect online exploitation of children should contact law enforcement or the PA Office of Attorney General.
More Info: AG Sunday’s Child Predator Section Secures State P...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.