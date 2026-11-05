🚨 Man charged with 29 felonies in $361K public funds case

🚨 Public funds misuse case: $361K in alleged fraud

On Nov. 4, 2026, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced that Emmett Miles, 62, of New Stanton, has been charged with 29 felony counts tied to the alleged misuse of public money.

According to a grand jury investigation in Allegheny County, Miles is accused of:

Defrauding government grant funds from Allegheny County Department of Human Services , PA Department of Education , City of Pittsburgh , PA Housing Finance Agency , and PA Department of Environmental Protection

, , , , and Using organizations he owned — Fishers of Men Community Development Corporation , Aone Contracting & Supplies LLC , and All Amercian Super Charging, LLC — to obtain these funds

, , and — to obtain these funds Accepting payment for a home-improvement project and not doing the work

and not doing the work Depositing forged checks and spending money on personal expenses like bars, restaurants, and lottery tickets

The DA’s Office says the total amount of allegedly misused public funds is $361,828.15.

Miles is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.