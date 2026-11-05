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Cumberland

ACPS All County Choir Concert at Fort Hill HS

4 days ago
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The ACPS All County Choir concert will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Fort Hill High School. Guest conductors will be Vincent Sandroni from Baltimore County Public Schools and Dr. Jeffrey Marlatt from Shenandoah University. Admission is free.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Allegany County Public Schools

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