📢 Nov. 17: Cancer data & discussion for Allamakee County

📅 Learn about cancer in Allamakee County on Tuesday, November 17.

The Iowa Cancer Registry and University of Iowa College of Public Health, along with several partners, are hosting a Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project meeting just for Allamakee County.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4:30–5:30 pm

Where: Robey Memorial Library (with a Zoom livestream option)

At this session, guest speakers Whitney Zahnd, PhD and Amanda Kahl, MPH will:

Share the latest cancer data for Allamakee County

Compare local cancer rates and deaths to Iowa and the U.S.

Discuss risk factors using CDC data

Listen to community questions, concerns, and ideas

Who should come: Local residents, public health staff, community leaders, and policy makers — anyone interested in cancer in our community.

To attend in person or online, please RSVP at: https://tinyurl.com/allamakeecoia.