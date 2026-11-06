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📢 Nov. 17: Cancer data & discussion for Allamakee County
📅 Learn about cancer in Allamakee County on Tuesday, November 17.
The Iowa Cancer Registry and University of Iowa College of Public Health, along with several partners, are hosting a Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project meeting just for Allamakee County.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4:30–5:30 pm
Where: Robey Memorial Library (with a Zoom livestream option)
At this session, guest speakers Whitney Zahnd, PhD and Amanda Kahl, MPH will:
- Share the latest cancer data for Allamakee County
- Compare local cancer rates and deaths to Iowa and the U.S.
- Discuss risk factors using CDC data
- Listen to community questions, concerns, and ideas
Who should come: Local residents, public health staff, community leaders, and policy makers — anyone interested in cancer in our community.
To attend in person or online, please RSVP at: https://tinyurl.com/allamakeecoia.
More Info: Public Invited to Presentation on Latest Cancer Da...
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