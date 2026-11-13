Archaeologists excavating ‘Uruq Aljelibah in the Saudi Arabian desert discovered remnants of toxins on the tips of several prehistoric stone points. Image Source: Chris Clarkson

Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have unearthed what could be the oldest poison weapons ever found. While excavating the remains of a human settlement that dates back 125,000 years, researchers discovered stone points with remnants of toxins likely taken from a poisonous tree native to the region.

This discovery has now shed light on the complex technologies used by prehistoric humans to assist in hunting. At the same time, it proves that Stone Age people did not merely pass through Arabia, but instead settled the area enough to make use of the freshwater lake that once sat here, as well as the region’s other resources.

The Discovery Of Prehistoric Poison Weapons In Saudi Arabia’s “Empty Quarter”

The research, co-led by Griffith University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and the Saudi Heritage Commission, Ministry of Culture, was recently published in Science.

Hundreds of thousands of years ago, the ‘Uruq Aljelibah site featured a freshwater lake, but the area is now one of the driest deserts in the world. Image Source: Chris Clarkson

The team excavated ‘Uruq Aljelibah, a 125,000-year-old archaeological site in Saudi Arabia. Study co-author Frans van Buchem told Live Science that the name means “sand dunes of a watering hole,” as the site used to feature a large freshwater lake.

Though the area is located within the “Empty Quarter,” one of the driest deserts on Earth, a 130-square-mile lake indeed once sat here. Up to 95 feet deep, this vast lake allowed the region to support a host of wildlife, including hippopotamuses, buffalo, ostriches, and many varieties of plants.

Likewise, such resources also allowed the area to support a sizable human settlement.

Researchers discovered more than 5,500 stone artifacts from this settlement, alongside well-preserved remains of human-harvested plant materials like fibers and wood, as well as the fossilized bones of animals that were presumably hunted for food.

Alongside the hunting tools, archaeologists also discovered evidence of animal life, like this hippopotamus tooth. Image Source: Gilbert Price

Several of the stone artifacts were shaped into sharp points and showed evidence of impact damage associated with hunting large animals. Furthermore, microscopic analysis revealed that the tips of these points still carried remnants of prehistoric animal tissue.

Researchers also found that several of the stone points had residue that matched the plant fibers of the toxic arrow-poison tree, Acokanthera schimperi, which is native to eastern and central Africa and southern Arabia.

Hunters may have dipped their stone weapons into extracts from the tree in order to kill or paralyze their game.

The stone points may have been poisoned with extract from the arrow-poison tree. Image Source: Chris Clarkson

“At 125,000 years old, these would be substantially older than the poisoned arrowheads recently identified in South Africa, which date to around 60,000 years ago,” study co-author Chris Clarkson told Live Science.

Indeed, researchers detected traces of toxic compounds on tiny quartz arrow tips excavated from the Umhlatuzana Rock Shelter in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province in January 2026. But these recently-discovered stone weapons, if in fact dated to 125,000 years ago, would be much older.

Rare Insights Into Early Human Life In Prehistoric Arabia

Although archaeologists did not find any human remains, their discoveries should provide major insight into early human life — with Homo sapiens likely the group in question — in the Arabia Desert during the Stone Age.

“We know that H. sapiens had already expanded out of Africa and were present in Southwest Asia during this period,” Clarkson told Live Science. “The age of the site fits with those early movements.”

The artifacts show how early humans occupied Arabia in settlements, as opposed to only passing through. Image Source: Chris Clarkson

Furthermore, the recent discovery of the poison weapons shows that prehistoric humans migrating through Arabia to get between Africa and Asia did not treat the region only as a transit corridor. Instead, they occupied the area on a permanent basis and used the many resources surrounding its freshwater lake in surprisingly sophisticated ways.

“This site helps us understand what people did in those environments, from making hunting weapons to processing plants and animals,” study co-author Michael Petraglia said in a statement.

According to the researchers, it’s rare to find a Paleolithic site that includes this amount of remains from hunted animals, processed plant material, and stone tools. Thus, the finds at ‘Uruq Aljelibah are giving researchers an exciting opportunity to reconstruct what life was like for early humans in the region as far back as 125,000 years ago.

This newly-unearthed evidence demonstrates yet again that even archaeologists and historians often underestimate the complexity of early human tools and technologies.

“These weren’t just people knocking stone flakes off cores,” Clarkson told Live Science. “They were combining stone with wood, plant fibers, resins and potentially toxic substances to make complex tools and weapons.”

After reading about what could be the oldest poison weapons ever discovered, look through these 25 photos of Hegra, the ancient city that sat untouched in the Arabian Desert for 2,000 years. Then, learn the history of Locusta of Gaul, the Roman Empire’s resident poison expert.

The post Prehistoric Poison-Tipped Weapons — Perhaps The Oldest Ever Found — Were Just Unearthed At A 125,000-Year-Old Settlement In Saudi Arabia appeared first on All That's Interesting.