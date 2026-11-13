Almost everything you thought you knew about history is wrong. Very wrong. Ancient Rome emerged in the late Middle Ages, not the eighth century B.C.E., for example. And Jesus Christ was born in Crimea in the 12th century C.E., not in Bethlehem in the first century B.C.E. At least, that’s what Russian mathematician Anatoly Fomenko believes.

Fomenko’s theory, New Chronology, suggests that most of recorded history from before the 17th century should not be trusted. He suggests that many events in ancient history never actually happened, but were invented by later historians, who based them on more recent events. And he thinks that all this has to do with a lost civilization known as the Russia-Horde which is responsible for, well, pretty much everything in human history.

And Fomenko believes that this theory is easily provable — through math.

Who Is Anatoly Fomenko, The Man Who Believes That Most Of Recorded History Is A Lie?

Born on March 13, 1945, in the Soviet Union (present-day Ukraine), Anatoly Timofeevich Fomenko was academically gifted from a young age. In 1967, he graduated from the Mechanics and Mathematics Faculty of Moscow State University, and spent the next several years focusing on math. But Fomenko began working on his theory about history in the 1970s.

After studying eclipses and other celestial events, Fomenko began to believe that they didn’t line up neatly with historical accounts. In fact, he concluded that there could be a 1,000-year inaccuracy.

Anatoly Fomenko, the man behind the New Chronology theory which suggests that most of ancient history was fabricated. Image Source: Virtual Math Museum

From here, Fomenko began to look at the big picture of history. He started to notice parallels between certain events (for example, Fomenko believes that the length of the reigns of the kings of Judah from the first century to the fifth century C.E. and the German kings from the 10th century to the 14th century C.E. seem to follow a similar pattern). He began to suspect that this parallel existed because later historians had made ancient history up.

He believed that ancient events never happened; rather, they were all based on later events. To Fomenko, coincides don’t exist. If historical eras are similar, it’s because one is based on the other.

In his mind, this is simple statistics.

Inside The New Chronology Theory, Which Suggests That Ancient History Never Existed

So what exactly does this mean? For Anatoly Fomenko, it means that most of history before the 17th century is likely fake. He believes that ancient stories were simply copies of more modern ones.

For example, Fomenko suggests that the Babylonian captivity described in the Bible (in which in the Jews of the Kingdom of Judah were invaded by Babylon and held captive there for 70 years in the sixth century B.C.E) is actually a false history inspired by the nearly 70-year Avignon Papacy period in which seven popes resided in Avignon, France (as opposed to Rome) due to pressure from the French monarchy.

He suggests that stories about Troy and Jerusalem are actually about the same city (Constantinople). He thinks that Jesus Christ might have actually been based on Byzantine Emperor Andronikos I Komnenos. And Fomenko argues that King Solomon from the Bible is actually a facsimile of Suleiman the Magnificent, the 10th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire who ruled in the 16th century.

A 15th-century depiction of the death of Andronikos I Komnenos, in whom Fomenko saw parallels to Jesus Christ. Image Source: Public Domain

This all raises the question — why? Why would ancient history be fabricated? And — how? By who?

Anatoly Fomenko has the answers.

The Murky Story Of The Russia-Horde, The ‘Lost’ Civilization Responsible For The World’s Major Events

According to Fomenko, this historical smoke-and-mirrors has to do with a lost civilization known as the Russia-Horde. (This theory led to later theories about a lost empire known as the Tartarian Empire).

Fomenko believes that the Russia-Horde was an incredibly powerful ancient empire. He believes that it was responsible for building the pyramids, founding Rome, and colonizing North America.

In other words, the empire conquered the world. Its leaders included Genghis Khan, though Fomenko believes that he was actually called Danilovichi, as well as a 14th-century Russian leader named Dmitry Donskoy.

So why does no one remember the Russia-Horde? According to Fomenko, the “real” history was faked by unscrupulous scholars, including the 16th-century French Christian scholar Joseph Scaliger, who were working at the behest of the Vatican, the Holy Roman Empire, and the Romanov Dynasty.

These groups, Fomenko argued, sought to hide the history of the Russia-Horde. Instead, they set out to rewrite history so that it lined up more neatly with the Bible. Which, in turn, Fomenko suspects was written much later than people believe. (He thinks Jesus was probably born in 1152 C.E.)

“When we say that Brutus killed Caesar with a sword, the only thing it means is that some written source that managed to reach our time says so, and nothing but!” Fomenko argued. “The issue of just how faithfully documented history reflects real events is very complex and requires a special study.”

The Debate Over Anatoly Fomenko’s Version Of History

Though Anatoly Fomenko’s ideas have gained some traction — they’re especially popular in Russia — they’re generally considered so fringe that serious academics haven’t bothered to issue a serious rebuttal. After all, Fomenko can theorize about faked history, but scientific methods like carbon dating of artifacts provides a compelling counterargument.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some from believing that Fomenko is onto something. New Chronology believers are drawn to the idea that powerful entities have conspired to hide the world’s “real” history, in order to promote a historical truth which fit their own agenda.

Nevertheless, as misguided as Fomenko’s claims are, there’s a kernel of truth at the center. History — and this becomes truer and truer the further back you go — is always a reconstruction to some extent.

After this look at Anatoly Fomenko and his New Chronology theory, discover the strange theory of the Phantom Time Hypothesis, which similarly argues that much of history is made up — and states that we’re actually in the 18th century. Or, go inside the conspiracy theory that claims that the Moon Landing was faked.

The post Inside Anatoly Fomenko’s Theory That History Was Faked — To Cover Up The Existence Of A Lost Civilization Known As The Russia-Horde appeared first on All That's Interesting.