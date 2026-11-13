In the early 20th century, inventors were on the hunt for the “holy grail” of photography: capturing scenes in color. Several methods emerged as early as the 1860s, but none of them were practical for widespread use. Then, Autochrome came along.

Autochrome Of Christina

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

A girl named Christina poses in a red cloak to be photographed by Mervyn O'Gorman. Dorset, England. 1913.

Girl In A Kimono With Flowers

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The daughter of Autochrome photographer Etheldreda Janet Laing poses in a kimono. England. 1908.

Autochrome Of A Girl With A Doll

Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images

A little girl plays with her doll next to two guns and a knapsack in Reims, France, during World War I. 1917.

Chess Match

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Two men playing chess in Bavaria. 1907.

Christina Sitting By A Boat

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

Christina sits beside a boat in front of Durdle Door, the famous limestone arch in Dorset. 1913.

Two Women Sitting On A Bench

George Eastman House Collection/Flickr

Two women sitting on a bench. Location unspecified. Circa 1915.

Christina With Purple Buddleia

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

Christina poses in a garden with purple butterfly bush flowers. 1913.

Tattooed Bosnian Woman Autochrome

Musée Albert-Kahn

A Bosnian woman with tattoos on her arms sits for an Autochrome portrait in Sarajevo. 1912.

Christina Sitting In The Sand

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

Christina sits on the beach in a red swimming costume. 1913.

French Soldiers Autochrome

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French soldiers prepare a meal outdoors. Circa 1910.

Children In Costumes

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Three children in France pose in costume during World War I. 1914.

Girl In A Red Riding Hood

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

Photographer John Cimon Warburg's daughter poses in a red riding hood near some flowers. England. 1907.

Autochrome Of Christina On A Beach

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

Christina walks on the beach in Dorset. 1913.

Bosnian Girls Near Kastel Fortress

Musée Albert-Kahn

Three little girls sit on the terrace next to Kastel Fortress in Bosnia. 1912.

Woman On A Camel In Egypt

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

Else Paneth (left), the wife of Austrian chemist and photographer Friedrich Paneth, sits on a camel in Egypt. 1913.

Mother And Child

National Science and Media Museum/Flickr

"Mother and Child." Location unspecified. Circa 1910.

Children Playing Amid War Ruins

Public Domain

Children play in the ruins of Reims, France, during World War I. 1917.

Constantin Mitrofanovitch Flórinsky

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Constantin Mitrofanovitch Flórinsky, officer of Czar Nicholas II of Russia. 1907.

The Last Digger

The Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

"The Last Digger." United Kingdom. Circa 1910.

Four Tennis Players On A Bench

Photographic Heritage/Flickr

Four tennis players sit on a bench in France. Circa 1912.

Egyptian Street Vendor

Musée Albert-Kahn

A street vendor pushes a cart full of corn in Cairo. 1914.

Frank Eugene

Alfred Stieglitz/Metropolitan Museum of Art

Photographer Frank Eugene poses for an Autochrome portrait. 1907.

Alfred Stieglitz With Emmy

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Alfred Stieglitz with his first wife, Emmy. He later married artist Georgia O'Keeffe.

Emmy Eugene And Kitty Stieglitz

Frank Eugene/Metropolitan Museum of Art

Frank Stieglitz's wife, Emmy, with their daughter, Kitty. Bavaria. 1907.

Selma Schubart

Alfred Stieglitz/Metropolitan Museum of Art

Selma Schubart, the sister of photographer Alfred Stieglitz. 1907.

Katherine Stieglitz

Public Domain

Katherine "Kitty" Stieglitz, the daughter of photographer Alfred Stieglitz. Location unspecified. Circa 1910.

Autochrome Of A Family Outdoors

George Eastman House Collection/Flickr

A family poses for an Autochrome photo outdoors. Location unspecified. Circa 1915.

Man Holding Tomatoes

SSPL/Getty Images

A gardener holds tomatoes in his apron in the garden of a country house. United Kingdom. Circa 1905.

Tamara Karsavina

Adolf de Meyer/Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Tamara Karsavina, Russian prima ballerina, poses next to some flowers. Location unspecified. Circa 1908.

Autochrome Of Italian Soldier

Musée Albert-Kahn

An Italian rifleman poses in Verona, Italy. 1918.

Family On Margate Beach

Royal Photographic Society Collection/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL/Getty Images

A family enjoys a day at Margate Sands, a beach in Kent. 1915.

Lanchester Tourer

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A man drives a British-made Lanchester tourer automobile. Location unspecified. 1913.

Girls Sit In A Lavender Field

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Etheldreda Janet Laing's daughters, Iris and Janet, tie flowers together in their garden in England. 1908.

Mongolian Prisoner

Public Domain

A condemned prisoner stands in chains in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. 1913.

Moulin Rouge

Public Domain

The iconic red exterior of the Moulin Rouge. Paris. 1914.

Olga Dmitrieff

Metropolitan Museum of Art

A woman identified as Olga Victorovna Dmitrieff sits outdoors on a bench. Russia. 1907.

Girls On A Balcony Autochrome

SSPL/Getty Images

Etheldreda Janet Laing's daughters pose on a balcony. England. 1908.

Autochrome Of Serbian Women

Musée Albert-Kahn

Four Serbian women sell poultry at a market in Kruševac. 1913.

Girl With A Pink Parasol

SSPL/Getty Images

A daughter of photographer Etheldreda Janet Laing sits with a parasol near a flower bed. England. 1908.

Porte Saint-Denis

Public Domain

Porte Saint-Denis. Paris. 1914.

Man In A Red Sweater

Metropolitan Museum of Art

"Man in Red Sweater," photographed by Alfred Stieglitz. Location unspecified. 1907.

Russian Soldiers

Public Domain

Russian soldiers pose amid the ruins of the Cordeliers Convent and Cloister in Reims, France, during World War I. 1917.

Young Girl Smelling Flowers Autochrome

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A young girl, presumably one of the daughters of photographer Etheldreda Janet Laing, poses with some flowers. England. Circa 1910.

Young Girl In Portugal

Public Domain

A girl poses in traditional dress in Madeira, Portugal. 1910.

Shops In Lahore

Public Domain

Shops in Lahore, India (now Pakistan) in 1914.

Mauretania In Dry Dock

Public Domain

The RMS Mauretania in dry dock in Southampton, England. 1928. The Mauretania was a luxury ocean liner that was the fastest passenger ship of its time when it was launched in 1907.

Autochrome Still Life

State Library of New South Wales

An Autochrome still life featuring fish, fruit, vegetables, eggs, and crockery. Circa 1910s.

Fishing In The Saone

Public Domain

Two men fishing near the Pont du Change in the Saône River of Lyon, France. 1935.

Olive And Mary Edis

National Portrait Gallery

Portrait photographer Olive Edis (center) with her mother, Mary. 1920s. Edis was one of the first female photographers to use the Autochrome process. She was also Britain's first official female war photographer.

Captain Rosario Pisani

Public Domain

Captain Rosario Pisani, a French military captain of North African descent. He played a key role in the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire during World War I. Pisani is pictured here in what's now Jordan. 1918.

Wife Of Matsui Keishiro

Public Domain

A portrait of the wife of Japanese diplomat Matsui Keishirō. 1917.

Eiffel Tower

Public Domain

The Eiffel Tower in 1914, roughly 25 years after its construction.

Mark Twain

Public Domain

Mark Twain lying in his bed in 1908. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn author died less than two years after this photo was taken.

Henry Scott Tuke With A Nude Model

Free Art License

English artist Henry Scott Tuke on a beach near Cornwall with his nude male model, Sir Walter Hamilton-Dalrymple. Early 1910s.

Rue De Venise

Public Domain

Rue de Venise, a narrow, damp alley in Paris. 1928.

Chinese Hall

Public Domain

The Chinese Hall in Russia's Catherine Palace, the summer residence of the czars. 1917.

Dancer In Egyptian Style Costume

Public Domain

A dancer in an Egyptian-style costume. 1915.

Man In A Forest

Public Domain

An Autochrome photo of a man sitting in a forest taken by Belgian artist and photographer Alfonse Van Besten. 1910s.

Children Playing In A Cobblestone Street

Public Domain

Children playing in a cobblestone street, likely in Belgium. Circa 1910.

Women Washing Clothes

Public Domain

Another Alfonse Van Besten Autochrome of three women washing and bleaching clothes on the lawn of a brick home. Circa 1912.

Farmers On A Cart

Public Domain

Farmers in Belgium drive a horse-drawn cart full of flowers as a little girl waves from the street. Circa 1912.

Woman Holding A Dog

Public Domain

Alfonse Van Besten's wife holds a dog on her lap in their home. Circa 1910.

Buildings In Sweden

Public Domain

These buildings in Stockholm were later demolished to make room for the Swedish National Maritime Museum. 1912.

Gulf Of St. Florent In Corsica

Public Domain

Buildings along the Gulf of St. Florent in Corsica. Circa 1910.

Cleopatra Theater Performance

Public Domain

A theatrical performance of Pietro Cossa's Cleopatra in Auckland. 1914.

Washhouse

Public Domain

A public washhouse in Saint-Pierre-Quilbignon, a neighborhood of Brest, France. 1912.

Yellow Flowers

Public Domain

Autochrome was ideal for capturing images of colorful plants, like these golden chain flowers in a ceramic vase. 1925.

Serbian Women

Public Domain

Serbian women in festive clothing near Prizren in modern-day Kosovo. 1913.

Paul Von Hindenburg

Public Domain

A 1927 portrait of Paul von Hindenburg, a German military officer who led the Imperial German Army during World War I and served as the president of Germany from 1925 to 1934. Von Hindenburg appointed Adolf Hitler Chancellor of Germany in 1933.

Hot Air Balloons

Public Domain

An exhibition of hot air balloons at the Grand Palais in Paris. 1914.

Charlie Chaplin

Public Domain

Charlie Chaplin wearing his iconic "Little Tramp" outfit in the streets of Hollywood. 1917 or 1918. The photo was taken by Charles C. Zoller, an early American adopter of Autochrome.

Queen Mary

Public Domain

Queen Mary, the wife of England's King George V, in 1914. She was the paternal grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II.

Taj Mahal

Public Domain

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. 1914.

Kitty Stieglitz

Public Domain

Kitty, the young daughter of Alfred Stieglitz — the American photographer who predicted that Autochrome would make the world "color-mad." Circa 1911.

Children Of Hoang Trong Phu

Public Domain

The children of Vietnamese viceroy Hoàng Trong Phu in Tonkin. 1914 or 1915.

Beatrice Ephrussi De Rothschild

Public Domain

Charlotte Béatrice Ephrussi de Rothschild, a French socialite and member of the prominent Rothschild banking family. 1923.

Piazza Navona

Public Domain

Gian Lorenzo Bernini's Fountain of the Four Rivers in Rome's Piazza Navona. 1921.

Auguste and Louis Lumière patented the process in 1903, and their Autochrome plates hit the market in 1907. The method involved coating a glass plate in tiny grains of potato starch that were dyed various colors before covering it in a photographic emulsion. When a photo was taken, the light filtered through the vibrant grains, rendering a faithful depiction of the subject in full color.

However, the process had its drawbacks. It required a much longer exposure time than typical black-and-white photography, so it wasn't ideal for capturing moving subjects. The resulting images also had to be viewed with a bright light, making them difficult to display publicly. For these reasons, professional photographers didn't take to the method. But it was particularly popular amongst amateurs.

Indeed, Autochrome remained the dominant form of color photography until Kodak introduced color film in the 1930s. Above, take a look at 77 dreamy Autochrome photos from the early 20th century. And below, read more about the invention that changed photography forever.

The Invention Of Autochrome By The Lumière Brothers

In 1826, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce took history's first photograph from his window in France. From there, photography quickly advanced, but there was no way to capture the true color of a scene.

When the daguerreotype process was invented in 1839, artists began hand-painting black-and-white photos to add color. But this was labor-intensive, and it was easy to spoil an image with an errant brushstroke.

In 1861, Scottish physicist and mathematician James Clerk Maxwell took the first color photo. He photographed a tartan ribbon three times with a different color filter over his lens and then combined the three images. This method captured the true colors of the ribbon, but it wasn't practical for everyday use.

James Clerk Maxwell and Thomas Sutton created the first full-color photograph (depicting a tartan ribbon) in 1861. Image Source: Public Domain

Then, in 1903, Auguste and Louis Lumière patented the Autochrome process, which solved many of the previous issues that plagued color photography.

The brothers coated one side of a glass plate in microscopic grains of potato starch that were dyed red-orange, green, and blue-violet. They then filled in the spaces with a carbon black colorant and covered everything in a silver photographic emulsion. A special orange-yellow filter was also placed over the camera lens to block ultraviolet light.

The plate was placed into a camera with the bare side of the glass facing the lens, so the light had to pass through the colored potato starch before reaching the emulsion. When the photo was developed, the tiny flecks of pigment blended together in the eye of the viewer, accurately depicting the color of the scene.

The Lumière brothers had discovered the holy grail of photography.

The Growing Popularity Of The Autochrome Method

Autochrome plates hit the market in 1907, and they were an instant hit. In the April 1908 issue of The Strand Magazine, photographer R. Child Bayley wrote: "[T]here is now a process by which we can get a faithful picture in the camera, giving us the colours of Nature in a most startlingly truthful way. Moreover, it is essentially an amateur process. It calls for no great amount of skill, and takes no great time to work."

Indeed, amateur photographers quickly latched on to the method. The glass plates worked with any camera, and while they cost more than typical black-and-white plates, they were still relatively affordable.

However, professional photographers had their reservations. On a cloudy day, the exposure time could take more than 10 seconds, making the Autochrome method unsuitable for capturing moving subjects. There were also issues displaying the photos. They were very dark after they were developed, so a bright light was needed to view them.

Autochromes were often viewed on a device called a diascope, which used a mirror to cast light on the dim image. Image Source: Public Domain

Autochromes were often displayed in a small box called a diascope, but they could also be viewed via a slide projector. However, the hot light necessary to project the image could also damage the plate, so this method wasn't viable for lengthy public exhibitions.

Still, Autochrome plates were immensely popular. Photographer Alfred Stieglitz wrote in a 1907 letter, "[S]oon the world will be color-mad, and Lumière will be responsible."

Stieglitz was correct. By 1913, the Lumière factory in France was manufacturing 6,000 Autochrome plates every day, and demand far outstripped supply.

In fact, Autochrome remained the dominant form of color photography until the 1930s, when Kodak introduced color film. Even then, devoted followers continued to use Autochrome plates — or their later film equivalent, Lumière Filmcolor — well into the 1950s. The dream-like quality of the photos gave them a unique appearance that couldn't be replicated.

Today, surviving Autochrome photos give us a shockingly realistic peek into life in the early 20th century.

How The Earliest Color Photographs Captured History

Autochrome plates were particularly useful for scientific photography. Flowers, trees, and other still objects in nature were ideal subjects, and capturing biological specimens in color contributed to the fields of medicine, botany, and natural history.

The method was also used heavily for documentary photography. Around 1909, French banker Albert Kahn launched a project to archive the world as it existed at the time.

A Kurdish man in Zakho, Iraq, photographed as part of Albert Kahn's "Archives of the Planet." 1910s. Image Source: Public Domain

According to the Musée Albert Kahn, the banker stated that he wanted to create "a kind of photographic inventory of the surface of the globe, occupied and organized by man, such as it presents itself at the beginning of the 20th century."

Kahn hired a team of photographers and dispatched them across the globe, from Brazil and Scandinavia to the Middle East and Africa. They ultimately documented the lives of people in at least 50 countries, taking 72,000 photos over the course of 20 years. Kahn's project also documented several major global events, such as World War I and the Turkish War of Independence.

As such, the invention of the Autochrome process changed more than art history. It preserved an era in time — one that comes back to life every time someone views the striking images.

After looking through these Autochrome photos from the early 20th century, see some of the most incredible images of World War II in color. Then, look through 50 of the most influential photos in history.

The post ‘Soon The World Will Be Color-Mad’: 77 Autochrome Photos That Were Among History’s Earliest Color Images appeared first on All That's Interesting.