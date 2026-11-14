"The Detroit Lions Have a Chance to Make the Patriots Look Completely Overrated" – Sunday's Munich Showdown Could Change the NFL's Super Bowl Conversation

The New England Patriots have spent much of the past two seasons trying to prove they’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders again.

But the Detroit Lions might be about to deliver a painful reality check.

On Sunday morning, the two teams will meet in Munich, Germany, in one of Week 10’s most interesting NFL matchups.

Detroit enters with a 6-2 record and four consecutive victories. New England sits at 5-4 after suffering an embarrassing 45-27 defeat against the Green Bay Packers.

And while both teams have playoff ambitions, their recent performances suggest they’re heading in different directions.

The Lions have an opportunity to prove that the Patriots aren’t nearly as dangerous as their reputation suggests.

For New England, this game is about protecting its playoff hopes.

For Detroit, it’s an opportunity to strengthen its argument as one of the NFC’s most serious championship threats.

New England’s Record Is Hiding Some Serious Problems

The Patriots aren’t a terrible football team.

They’ve won five games, possess an exciting young quarterback, and have enough offensive talent to challenge opponents.

But their recent performances have exposed weaknesses that are becoming difficult to ignore.

New England has lost two of its last three games.

Its most recent defeat was particularly concerning.

The Packers walked into Gillette Stadium and scored 45 points against a Patriots defense that struggled to create stops.

Drake Maye threw three interceptions, and New England couldn’t recover from its mistakes.

That’s not the performance expected from a team hoping to compete with the AFC’s best.

The Patriots have also struggled to protect the football throughout the season.

Their minus-11 turnover differential ranks among the worst in the NFL.

A team that repeatedly gives opponents extra possessions cannot expect to survive against elite competition.

And Detroit has exactly the kind of offense capable of punishing those mistakes.

Jared Goff Is Quietly Playing Like an MVP Candidate

While much of the NFL’s attention goes toward quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Jared Goff has been producing an outstanding season.

Through eight games, Goff has thrown for 2,134 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

His passer rating sits above 106.

Those numbers reflect a quarterback operating with impressive efficiency.

And Goff isn’t simply benefiting from easy matchups.

He’s leading a Detroit offense averaging 27.8 points and nearly 380 total yards per game.

The Lions rank among the league’s top five offenses.

Their ability to move the football consistently has been one of the biggest reasons behind their 6-2 start.

Against New England, Goff could have another opportunity to produce impressive numbers.

The Patriots allow approximately 232 passing yards per game, and opposing quarterbacks have found success attacking their secondary.

If Detroit protects Goff and establishes its offensive rhythm, New England could spend much of Sunday struggling to get off the field.

Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be New England’s Biggest Nightmare

The Patriots have another major problem to solve.

Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit’s explosive running back has become one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

His speed, versatility, and ability to create yards after contact make him extremely difficult to defend.

Gibbs doesn’t need 25 rushing attempts to change a game.

One missed tackle can turn an ordinary play into a touchdown.

And his receiving ability gives Goff another reliable option when defenses focus on Detroit’s wide receivers.

New England has been relatively effective against the run, allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per game.

But defending Gibbs requires more than stopping traditional rushing plays.

The Patriots must account for him on screens, short passes, and plays designed to create space.

If they focus too heavily on Gibbs, Detroit can attack through the air.

If they concentrate on Goff, Gibbs can exploit the openings underneath.

That’s what makes the Lions so dangerous: stopping one weapon doesn’t mean you’ve stopped the offense.

Drake Maye Has a Major Opportunity to Prove Himself

For New England, everything begins with Drake Maye.

The young quarterback has shown impressive flashes throughout the season.

Through nine games, he has thrown for 2,282 yards and 18 touchdowns.

But his 11 interceptions remain a major concern.

Against Green Bay, Maye threw three interceptions in a game New England desperately needed to win.

Now he faces a Detroit defense that has improved significantly over the past month.

The Lions have allowed just 15.5 points per game during their four-game winning streak.

They’ve also developed one of the league’s most productive pass rushes.

That combination could create serious problems for Maye.

The Patriots are dealing with injuries to several important offensive players, making it even harder to establish a balanced attack.

If New England becomes too dependent on Maye throwing the football, Detroit’s defense could take advantage.

But there’s another side to this matchup.

The Lions allow approximately 261 passing yards per game, the worst mark in the NFL.

That gives Maye a legitimate opportunity to attack Detroit’s secondary.

If he protects the football and connects on explosive passes, New England could make this game much closer than expected.

Detroit’s Defense Has Something to Prove Too

The Lions shouldn’t enter Sunday believing they’re unbeatable.

Their defense has experienced significant struggles this season.

Despite the recent improvement, Detroit ranks near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Injuries have contributed to those problems.

Linebacker Jack Campbell remains sidelined following a neck injury suffered earlier in the season.

And the secondary has required adjustments, including the addition of safety Andre Cisco.

Those issues matter against a quarterback with Maye’s arm talent.

Detroit cannot simply assume New England’s recent offensive mistakes will continue.

The Patriots are capable of creating explosive plays, and a few successful deep passes could quickly change the game.

But the Lions have shown encouraging progress.

Their defense has allowed 21 points or fewer in four consecutive games.

If that improvement continues against New England, Detroit’s championship argument becomes much stronger.

Sunday’s Game Could Expose the Difference Between These Teams

The Patriots and Lions are both trying to establish themselves as legitimate contenders.

But their situations aren’t identical.

Detroit has won four consecutive games and possesses one of football’s most efficient offenses.

New England has lost two of its last three and continues to struggle with turnovers.

The Lions have a quarterback who has thrown just two interceptions.

The Patriots have a quarterback who has thrown 11.

Those differences could determine Sunday’s outcome.

And if Detroit forces multiple turnovers while controlling the game offensively, New England could find itself facing another uncomfortable defeat.

That would raise serious questions about whether the Patriots belong in the same championship conversation as the NFL’s strongest teams.

The Lions Have a Chance to Make a Statement

A victory in Munich wouldn’t guarantee Detroit a Super Bowl appearance.

The Lions still have defensive weaknesses, injury concerns, and difficult games ahead.

But defeating New England convincingly would strengthen the argument that Detroit belongs among the NFC’s elite.

For the Patriots, the stakes are different.

Another disappointing performance would drop them to 5-5 and make their playoff situation increasingly difficult.

It would also reinforce the concern that New England’s championship reputation is stronger than its current results.

The Patriots have the talent to compete. But Detroit has been the more convincing team this season.

And Sunday offers the Lions an opportunity to demonstrate that difference in front of an international audience.

New England can silence the criticism with a strong performance.

But if Goff, Gibbs, and Detroit’s improving defense take control, the Patriots could leave Germany with more questions than answers.

Are the Detroit Lions legitimate Super Bowl contenders, or could Drake Maye and the Patriots prove everyone wrong in Munich?