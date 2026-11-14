"The Kansas City Chiefs Aren't Scaring Anybody Like They Used To" – Patrick Mahomes Has a Lot More to Prove Than His Reputation Suggests

For years, the Kansas City Chiefs were the team nobody wanted to face.

It didn’t matter how well an opponent played. It didn’t matter how much time remained on the clock. As long as Patrick Mahomes was standing behind center, Kansas City always seemed capable of finding a way to win.

That reputation helped turn the Chiefs into one of the NFL’s most feared franchises.

But something feels different in 2026.

Kansas City enters Week 10 with a strong 6-2 record, yet the Chiefs have already shown they aren’t unbeatable. Their losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos exposed vulnerabilities that championship contenders will be studying closely.

And while Mahomes remains one of football’s most talented quarterbacks, his reputation alone isn’t enough to guarantee another Super Bowl run.

The Chiefs are still dangerous. But the days of treating them like an automatic championship favorite might be over.

Kansas City’s Record Doesn’t Tell the Entire Story

At first glance, there’s very little reason to criticize a team sitting at 6-2.

The Chiefs are averaging 25.3 points per game while allowing just 17.9. Their defense ranks among the NFL’s strongest, and their offense continues to produce impressive yardage.

Those numbers describe a legitimate contender.

But championship expectations in Kansas City are different from those of almost every other franchise.

The Chiefs aren’t simply trying to make the playoffs.

They’re expected to compete for another Lombardi Trophy.

That’s why their recent performances deserve closer examination.

On October 25, Kansas City traveled to Seattle and suffered an ugly 20-3 defeat.

Mahomes completed 19 of 33 passes for just 165 yards, failed to throw a touchdown, and recorded an interception.

For an offense led by one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, scoring three points is difficult to excuse.

One week later, the Chiefs lost 28-24 to Denver.

Mahomes actually played extremely well, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

But Kansas City still couldn’t finish the job.

That’s the concerning part: even when Mahomes delivers an outstanding performance, the Chiefs aren’t guaranteed to win.

Patrick Mahomes Is Still Elite, but the Standard Has Changed

Criticizing Mahomes doesn’t mean pretending he’s suddenly an average quarterback.

Through eight games, he has thrown for 2,037 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

His 101.8 passer rating demonstrates that he’s still playing at a high level.

Those numbers would be celebrated in almost any NFL city.

But Mahomes isn’t judged against ordinary quarterbacks.

He’s judged against the extraordinary standard he established himself.

Three Super Bowl championships, multiple MVP awards, and years of postseason success have created expectations few athletes ever experience.

That’s what makes this season interesting.

Mahomes can produce impressive statistics and still leave questions unanswered about Kansas City’s championship ceiling.

The Seattle loss demonstrated that the offense can be contained.

The Denver loss demonstrated that excellent quarterback play doesn’t always overcome the team’s other problems.

And as the AFC becomes increasingly competitive, those weaknesses could become more costly.

Mahomes doesn’t need to prove he’s talented.

He needs to prove Kansas City can still dominate the NFL’s best teams when the stakes are highest.

The Seahawks Exposed a Problem Nobody Can Ignore

The loss to Seattle might be Kansas City’s most revealing performance of the season.

The Chiefs entered that matchup with a 5-0 record and plenty of momentum.

They left having scored just three points.

Seattle’s defense disrupted Kansas City’s rhythm, limited explosive opportunities, and prevented Mahomes from consistently moving the offense.

For a franchise accustomed to finding answers against almost every defensive scheme, the performance was alarming.

It also provided a blueprint.

Opponents don’t necessarily need to force Mahomes into several turnovers to beat Kansas City.

They need to make the Chiefs uncomfortable, eliminate easy opportunities, and force the offense to sustain difficult drives.

That’s easier said than done.

But Seattle proved it was possible.

And if the Chiefs encounter a similarly disciplined defense in January, another offensive collapse could end their championship hopes.

Kansas City cannot afford to assume Mahomes will rescue every difficult situation.

Sometimes, even the best quarterback in football needs more help.

Kenneth Walker Has Become a Massive Part of This Offense

One reason the Chiefs remain dangerous is that they no longer have to depend exclusively on Mahomes.

Kenneth Walker III has emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive running backs.

Through eight games, Walker has accumulated 872 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

His impact was especially obvious in Kansas City’s most recent victory.

Against the New York Jets, Walker scored three touchdowns as the Chiefs earned a convincing 35-12 win.

Mahomes contributed 242 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to Walker.

The performance demonstrated what Kansas City’s offense can look like when its running and passing attacks complement each other.

That’s encouraging for Chiefs fans.

But it also raises an important question.

If Walker becomes the engine of the offense, what happens when an elite opponent successfully takes away the running game?

Mahomes must still be capable of carrying Kansas City through difficult matchups.

And the Chiefs need to prove they can adjust when their preferred approach isn’t working.

The AFC Isn’t Waiting for Kansas City Anymore

Perhaps the biggest difference between today’s Chiefs and their most dominant versions is the competition surrounding them.

Denver currently leads the AFC West at 7-2, with Kansas City sitting behind at 6-2.

The Broncos have already beaten the Chiefs once this season.

That alone should make Kansas City uncomfortable.

The Chiefs can no longer assume they’ll cruise to another division title.

And the challenges don’t stop there.

Kansas City still has upcoming games against Buffalo, the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati, and San Francisco.

Those matchups will provide a much clearer picture of whether this team belongs among the NFL’s absolute elite.

Beating struggling opponents is important.

But championships are determined by how teams perform against other legitimate contenders.

And Kansas City still has plenty to demonstrate in that department.

Sunday’s Game Against Atlanta Should Be About More Than Winning

The Chiefs travel to face the 3-6 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

On paper, Kansas City should have the advantage.

The Falcons have struggled defensively, allowing approximately 24.8 points per game.

Their record suggests they’re a team Kansas City should be capable of handling.

But the Chiefs need more than another victory to strengthen their championship argument.

They need consistency.

They need an offense that doesn’t disappear for extended stretches.

And they need Mahomes to continue building chemistry with his weapons while limiting the mistakes that stronger opponents can exploit.

A convincing performance would be another positive step.

A narrow escape or another offensive struggle would only add to the questions surrounding this team.

The Chiefs Still Have Everything to Prove

Nobody should make the mistake of counting out Patrick Mahomes.

He’s built an extraordinary career by delivering when expectations are highest.

Kansas City also possesses an excellent defense, an increasingly productive rushing attack, and one of football’s most respected coaching staffs.

This is absolutely a team capable of competing for a championship.

But being capable of winning the Super Bowl isn’t the same as being the team everyone fears.

The Chiefs have already demonstrated that they can be beaten.

Seattle shut down their offense.

Denver overcame an excellent Mahomes performance.

And the AFC West race is far from settled.

Kansas City is still a contender. It just isn’t entitled to the NFL’s respect based on what happened in previous seasons.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have earned their reputation through years of remarkable success.

Now they have to show that reputation still reflects the team taking the field in 2026.

Because when January arrives, nobody will care how many championships Kansas City won in the past.

They’ll care whether the Chiefs are good enough to win another one.

Do you still consider Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC, or has the rest of the NFL finally caught up?