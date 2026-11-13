"Ten Straight Wins and the NBA Still Hasn't Figured Out How to Stop Him" – Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs Are Becoming a Nightmare for the Entire League

The NBA might have a serious problem on its hands.

And his name is Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs have officially won 10 consecutive games, establishing themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in basketball.

But their latest victory might have been the most impressive of them all.

On Wednesday night, San Antonio erased a 22-point deficit against the Chicago Bulls before securing a dramatic 124-119 victory.

Wembanyama finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, delivering another dominant performance in what is quickly becoming an extraordinary season.

The Spurs improved to 10-2, completing a perfect four-game road trip and continuing one of the NBA’s most impressive early-season runs.

And here’s the frightening part for the rest of the league: San Antonio doesn’t look like a team getting lucky. It looks like a team that has finally figured out how to win consistently.

With Wembanyama leading the way, the Spurs might be developing into a legitimate championship contender much faster than anyone expected.

San Antonio Just Pulled Off a Comeback That Should Terrify the NBA

For nearly two quarters Wednesday night, the Spurs looked completely overwhelmed.

Chicago opened the game shooting an unbelievable 85% from the field in the first quarter, connecting on 17 of its first 20 attempts.

The Bulls scored 41 points in the opening period and eventually built a commanding 64-42 advantage.

San Antonio looked nothing like the team that had won nine consecutive games.

Its defense was struggling, Chicago was making nearly everything, and the possibility of an embarrassing defeat appeared increasingly realistic.

But championship-caliber teams find ways to respond.

The Spurs entered halftime trailing 70-56.

Then everything changed.

San Antonio opened the third quarter with an 18-3 run, completely erasing Chicago’s momentum.

Wembanyama began dominating on both ends of the floor, while the Spurs’ defense forced turnovers and created easy scoring opportunities.

By the fourth quarter, San Antonio had taken control.

The Spurs eventually completed the remarkable comeback, winning 124-119 and extending their winning streak to double digits.

Coming back from 22 points down isn’t simply impressive. It’s the kind of resilience that separates dangerous teams from ordinary ones.

And San Antonio is beginning to demonstrate that resilience consistently.

Victor Wembanyama Is Putting Up Numbers That Barely Look Real

There are dominant NBA players.

And then there’s whatever Victor Wembanyama is becoming.

During San Antonio’s 10-game winning streak, the 7-foot-4 superstar has averaged an astonishing 32.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

Those numbers are almost impossible to comprehend.

Wembanyama isn’t simply producing offensively.

He is controlling games on both ends of the basketball court.

Opponents struggle to challenge him near the basket because of his extraordinary length and defensive instincts.

Meanwhile, his ability to shoot, handle the basketball and score from different areas of the floor creates matchup problems that few teams can solve.

Wednesday’s performance was another perfect example.

Wembanyama scored 32 points on 13-for-18 shooting while adding nine rebounds, five blocks and two steals.

Two days earlier, he erupted for 40 points against the Phoenix Suns.

That’s 72 points across two consecutive victories.

And he continues doing it while remaining one of the NBA’s most intimidating defensive players.

At this point, the question isn’t whether Wembanyama is becoming a superstar. It’s whether anyone in the NBA has a realistic answer for stopping him.

The Spurs Are Becoming More Than a One-Man Team

What makes San Antonio particularly dangerous is that Wembanyama isn’t carrying the entire organization by himself.

The Spurs have surrounded their franchise superstar with talented players capable of making important contributions.

Against Chicago, rookie Dylan Harper delivered one of his strongest performances of the season.

Harper finished with 18 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals, providing the offensive creativity and defensive energy San Antonio desperately needed.

De’Aaron Fox also played an important role, contributing 17 points and nine assists.

Those performances matter.

For years, the biggest question surrounding Wembanyama was whether San Antonio could build a competitive roster around him.

The Spurs clearly had a generational talent.

But having one extraordinary player doesn’t automatically create a championship contender.

Now that appears to be changing.

Fox provides veteran scoring and playmaking.

Harper brings youthful energy and another offensive weapon.

And San Antonio’s supporting cast has become increasingly comfortable playing alongside its superstar.

The result is a team that doesn’t need Wembanyama to score 40 points every night to remain competitive.

That development could be the difference between a promising young franchise and a legitimate Western Conference powerhouse.

These 10 Wins Are More Impressive Than People Realize

Winning 10 consecutive NBA games is difficult under any circumstances.

But San Antonio’s streak becomes even more impressive when examining how the team has performed.

According to NBA.com, the Spurs have ranked first in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating during their winning streak.

They have also outscored opponents by an average of 15 points per game.

That is not the profile of a team barely surviving close contests.

It is the profile of a team dominating opponents on both ends of the floor.

The Spurs have also accomplished something historically unusual.

After beginning the season 0-2, San Antonio became just the second team in NBA history to win 10 consecutive games immediately afterward.

The only other team to accomplish that feat was the 2017-18 Boston Celtics, who recovered from an 0-2 start to win 16 straight.

That’s remarkable company.

And it demonstrates how quickly San Antonio has transformed its season.

The Spurs went from losing their first two games to becoming one of the hottest teams in professional basketball.

Now the rest of the league is being forced to take notice.

Wembanyama Is Making a Serious MVP Statement

The NBA MVP conversation is already becoming fascinating.

Several established superstars are producing outstanding numbers, but Wembanyama’s impact deserves serious attention.

His scoring production is extraordinary.

His rebounding remains elite.

And his defensive presence changes the way opposing teams approach almost every possession.

There simply aren’t many players in basketball capable of influencing games in so many different ways.

Even when Wembanyama isn’t blocking shots, opponents must account for his ability to protect the rim.

That forces players into difficult decisions and creates opportunities for San Antonio’s perimeter defenders.

Offensively, his unique combination of size and skill makes traditional defensive matchups nearly impossible.

Smaller defenders struggle with his height.

Larger defenders struggle with his mobility.

And when his outside shot is falling, there are very few effective answers.

If Wembanyama continues producing these numbers while San Antonio remains near the top of the Western Conference, his MVP argument will become increasingly difficult to ignore.

The frightening reality is that Wembanyama is only 22 years old.

He could still be years away from reaching his absolute peak.

The Rest of the Western Conference Should Be Paying Attention

For years, the Western Conference has been dominated by established contenders and experienced superstars.

But San Antonio is rapidly forcing its way into that conversation.

The Spurs aren’t simply developing for the future anymore.

They are winning right now.

And their next matchup could provide another opportunity to demonstrate how dangerous they’ve become.

San Antonio is scheduled to host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in an NBA Cup matchup.

Golden State recently suffered a significant setback with Stephen Curry’s abdominal injury, creating uncertainty around its offense.

The Spurs will have an opportunity to extend their streak against a Warriors team facing difficult circumstances.

But regardless of what happens Friday, San Antonio has already made an important statement.

Ten consecutive victories cannot be ignored.

A dominant superstar cannot be ignored.

And a team ranking among the league’s best on both offense and defense certainly cannot be ignored.

The Spurs have earned their place in the championship conversation.

The Bottom Line: The NBA Might Be Watching Its Next Dynasty Take Shape

It’s still early in the season.

San Antonio hasn’t proven it can win a championship, and a 10-game winning streak doesn’t guarantee postseason success.

But something special appears to be developing.

The Spurs have an extraordinary young superstar, a talented supporting cast and a system that is producing impressive results on both ends of the floor.

They have demonstrated the ability to dominate opponents.

They have also shown they can overcome enormous deficits when everything seems to be going wrong.

And Wembanyama continues performing at a level that makes him one of the most intimidating players in basketball.

The rest of the NBA might have expected San Antonio to become dangerous eventually. The problem is that eventually appears to have arrived much sooner than expected.

Ten consecutive wins.

A 10-2 record.

And a 22-year-old superstar averaging more than 32 points during the streak.

The Spurs aren’t asking the league to take them seriously anymore.

They’re forcing everyone to.

What do you think? Are Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs legitimate NBA championship contenders, or is San Antonio’s 10-game winning streak getting too much hype?