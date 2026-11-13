"Losing to the Same Team Twice Is No Longer Just a Bad Night" – Oklahoma City Thunder Have a Portland Trail Blazers Problem They Can't Ignore

The Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be one of the most intimidating teams in the Western Conference.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the offense and a roster loaded with young talent, Oklahoma City entered the 2026-27 NBA season expecting to compete for another championship.

But after two consecutive losses to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Thunder suddenly have some uncomfortable questions to answer.

And these weren’t two ordinary defeats.

On Tuesday night, Portland embarrassed Oklahoma City with a convincing 123-103 victory.

Less than 24 hours later, the Trail Blazers did it again, defeating the Thunder 118-108 on Wednesday to complete a stunning two-game sweep.

Losing once can be dismissed as an off night. Losing twice to the same opponent in consecutive games suggests something much more concerning.

For a team with championship expectations, Oklahoma City cannot simply ignore what happened in Portland.

Portland Just Exposed Something Nobody Expected

Before arriving in Portland, Oklahoma City had won four consecutive games and appeared to be finding its rhythm.

The Thunder were 8-2, and their defense had been particularly impressive.

They had just dismantled the Washington Wizards 114-75, demonstrating the kind of dominance that made them one of the NBA’s most feared teams.

Then Portland completely changed the conversation.

In Tuesday’s matchup, Damian Lillard scored 25 points while Deni Avdija contributed 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Trail Blazers controlled the second half, outscoring Oklahoma City 64-44 after halftime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points, but he shot just 8-for-22 from the field and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

The Thunder never recovered.

Wednesday was supposed to be their opportunity to respond.

Instead, Portland delivered another impressive performance.

Avdija erupted for 28 points, while Lillard added 18 and Jrue Holiday contributed 19 off the bench.

Oklahoma City fought harder, but the result was ultimately the same.

Another defeat.

Another disappointing defensive performance.

And another reason to question whether the Thunder are as complete as their championship reputation suggests.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Can’t Solve Every Problem

There is no question that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of basketball’s most dangerous offensive players.

The reigning MVP has built his reputation around elite scoring, exceptional footwork and an ability to create opportunities against nearly any defense.

But Portland demonstrated something important over these two games.

Even when Gilgeous-Alexander produces impressive numbers, Oklahoma City isn’t guaranteed to win.

On Wednesday, the Thunder superstar finished with 31 points, including 23 in the second half.

He nearly helped Oklahoma City complete a comeback after the team trailed by 12 points during the third quarter.

The Thunder eventually took a 92-88 lead early in the fourth.

For a moment, it appeared Gilgeous-Alexander might rescue his team.

But Portland refused to disappear.

Lillard and Avdija responded with crucial baskets, and the Trail Blazers reclaimed control.

Oklahoma City couldn’t generate enough stops to protect its advantage.

That’s the problem. Gilgeous-Alexander can carry the offense, but he cannot single-handedly fix every defensive breakdown.

And when the Thunder are missing important contributors, those weaknesses become even more obvious.

Portland’s Offense Is Becoming a Serious Problem

The Trail Blazers deserve significant credit for what they accomplished.

This wasn’t simply Oklahoma City playing poorly.

Portland executed offensively, received contributions from multiple players and repeatedly found ways to punish the Thunder.

Avdija was particularly impressive.

After scoring 24 points Tuesday, he followed with 28 on Wednesday, demonstrating his ability to create offense against one of the league’s most respected defensive systems.

Lillard also provided the veteran leadership Portland needed.

His 25-point performance Tuesday helped the Trail Blazers build a commanding lead.

Then, on Wednesday, he delivered several important fourth-quarter baskets to prevent Oklahoma City’s comeback.

Portland’s ability to score through different players made the matchup especially difficult.

When Oklahoma City focused on slowing one offensive threat, another stepped forward.

Holiday’s 19-point contribution Wednesday was another example.

The Trail Blazers also made 19 three-pointers in the second game, creating additional pressure on a Thunder defense that couldn’t consistently close out possessions.

That kind of balanced offensive production is exactly what makes Portland dangerous.

And Oklahoma City struggled to find an answer on either night.

The Thunder’s Injury Problems Are Becoming Impossible to Ignore

To understand Oklahoma City’s struggles, it’s important to recognize the players currently unavailable.

The Thunder entered the Portland series without several important contributors.

Jalen Williams has been sidelined with an ankle injury, while Chet Holmgren has been dealing with a knee issue.

Cason Wallace has also been unavailable because of a shoulder injury, and Jaylin Williams has missed time with back spasms.

Those absences significantly affect Oklahoma City’s depth, defensive versatility and offensive balance.

Holmgren, in particular, provides an important defensive presence around the basket.

Without him, opponents have more opportunities to attack the interior and challenge Oklahoma City’s remaining big men.

Jalen Williams is another enormous loss.

His scoring and playmaking help prevent opposing defenses from concentrating too much attention on Gilgeous-Alexander.

Without those options, Oklahoma City’s offense becomes more predictable.

But here’s the uncomfortable part.

Championship teams are expected to survive adversity, not completely unravel whenever important players are missing.

Injuries help explain the Thunder’s struggles.

They don’t erase the fact that Portland outplayed them twice.

And if Oklahoma City wants to remain among the Western Conference’s elite, it must find ways to compete regardless of who’s available.

Oklahoma City’s Fourth-Quarter Collapse Was the Biggest Warning

Wednesday’s defeat might actually be more concerning than Tuesday’s 20-point loss.

Why?

Because the Thunder had an opportunity to win.

After trailing by double digits, Oklahoma City fought back behind Gilgeous-Alexander and briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter.

The comeback demonstrated resilience.

But what happened afterward revealed another weakness.

Portland responded with timely scoring from Avdija and Lillard, eventually pulling away during the final minutes.

The Trail Blazers scored 30 fourth-quarter points.

Oklahoma City managed just 23.

That seven-point difference in the final period turned a competitive game into another double-digit defeat.

For a team with championship aspirations, protecting late leads is essential.

The best teams don’t simply play well for three quarters.

They execute when the pressure becomes greatest.

And against Portland, Oklahoma City failed that test.

The Thunder cannot afford to make those same mistakes against elite Western Conference opponents when the postseason arrives.

Is Portland Becoming Oklahoma City’s Worst Matchup?

Two games are not enough to declare that Portland has permanently figured out Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were shorthanded, both games were played on the road, and the NBA season is still young.

But dismissing these results would be a mistake.

Portland just defeated Oklahoma City by a combined 30 points across two consecutive nights.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

The Trail Blazers demonstrated that they can challenge the Thunder with balanced scoring, physical play and timely perimeter shooting.

They also showed they aren’t intimidated by Gilgeous-Alexander’s superstar reputation.

Perhaps most importantly, Portland proved it can respond when Oklahoma City makes a run.

That’s a valuable quality for a young team attempting to establish itself in the Western Conference.

The Trail Blazers entered this series having lost 19 of their previous 20 meetings with Oklahoma City.

Now they’ve won two straight.

That dramatic reversal should get the Thunder’s attention.

The Bottom Line: Oklahoma City Has a Problem to Fix

The Thunder are still one of the NBA’s most talented teams.

Gilgeous-Alexander remains an MVP-caliber superstar, and Oklahoma City should become significantly stronger when its injured players return.

Two November losses don’t erase the team’s championship potential.

But they do reveal vulnerabilities that other Western Conference contenders will be studying.

Portland exposed Oklahoma City’s inconsistent defense, its reliance on Gilgeous-Alexander and its difficulty closing out competitive games.

Those issues could become much more serious in a playoff series.

The Thunder can blame injuries, fatigue or an unfortunate schedule. But none of those explanations changes the scoreboard.

Portland beat them twice.

And until Oklahoma City demonstrates it can adjust, the Trail Blazers have every reason to believe they can do it again.

The Thunder entered this season expecting to be the team everyone else feared.

After two nights in Portland, they might have discovered an opponent that doesn’t fear them at all.

What do you think? Did Portland expose a serious weakness in Oklahoma City, or are the Thunder’s injuries the only reason the Trail Blazers managed to win twice?