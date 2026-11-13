"The Warriors' Worst Nightmare Might Be Starting All Over Again" – Stephen Curry's Latest Injury Has Golden State Facing an Uncomfortable Reality

The Golden State Warriors were finally starting to look dangerous again.

After opening the 2026-27 NBA season with three consecutive losses, Golden State responded with eight straight victories, reminding everyone why this franchise should never be completely counted out.

Stephen Curry was playing some of the best basketball in the NBA, the offense was clicking, and the Warriors appeared ready to establish themselves as serious Western Conference contenders.

Then everything changed Wednesday night.

During Golden State’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, Curry exited in the first quarter with abdominal discomfort and never returned. The Warriors went on to lose 115-108, ending their eight-game winning streak.

But Thursday brought even worse news.

An MRI confirmed that Curry suffered an oblique abdominal tear, and the Warriors announced that their franchise superstar would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Now Golden State is facing a terrifying reality: Its entire season might depend on the health of a 38-year-old superstar.

And considering what happened last season, Warriors fans have every reason to be concerned.

Stephen Curry’s Injury Changes Everything

Before Wednesday’s game, Curry was putting together another remarkable season.

Through his first 10 appearances, the two-time MVP was averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting an incredible 45.7% from three-point range.

At 38 years old, Curry was still performing like one of the league’s most dangerous offensive players.

His ability to create shots, stretch defenses and completely change the momentum of games remained unmatched.

But against Houston, the Warriors received a frightening reminder of how quickly everything can disappear.

Curry appeared uncomfortable after making a three-pointer early in the first quarter. He grabbed his right side, walked toward the bench and eventually headed to the locker room.

He finished with just three points in approximately six minutes.

Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the organization’s concern.

The following morning, the MRI results confirmed an injury that would keep Curry sidelined for at least the immediate future.

Although Golden State has announced a two-week re-evaluation period, that is not a guaranteed return date.

The severity of the injury and Curry’s recovery will ultimately determine when he can safely return.

For a team that had finally found its rhythm, the timing couldn’t be much worse.

Golden State Already Knows What Happens Without Curry

Perhaps the most concerning part of this situation is that the Warriors have experienced something similar before.

Last season, Curry missed 39 games because of injuries.

Golden State struggled significantly without him, posting a 13-26 record in those contests.

That is not a small sample of one or two disappointing performances.

It is evidence of a much larger problem.

When Curry is unavailable, the Warriors often struggle to generate consistent offense.

His importance extends far beyond his scoring averages.

Defenders regularly follow him several feet beyond the three-point line, creating opportunities for teammates who would otherwise struggle to find open shots.

His constant movement forces opposing defenses to adjust their entire strategy.

Without him, Golden State becomes significantly easier to defend.

And that is where the uncomfortable questions begin.

If the Warriors struggled this badly without Curry last season, why should anyone automatically believe this year will be different?

Golden State has talented young players, but replacing one of the greatest shooters in basketball history is nearly impossible.

The organization now needs to prove it has developed enough depth to avoid another disastrous stretch.

The Warriors’ Supporting Cast Is Running Out of Excuses

Wednesday’s defeat wasn’t completely discouraging.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg delivered an impressive performance, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski also stepped up, contributing 22 points against Houston.

Those performances demonstrated that Golden State has players capable of taking on greater offensive responsibility.

But there is a significant difference between producing one strong game and consistently carrying an NBA offense.

Podziemski will likely receive additional opportunities to handle the basketball and create scoring chances.

Lendeborg could also become an increasingly important part of the rotation.

Meanwhile, De’Anthony Melton provides another option in the backcourt, particularly with Curry unavailable.

Draymond Green’s leadership and playmaking will also be essential as the Warriors attempt to adjust.

However, Golden State cannot expect one player to replace everything Curry provides.

The entire roster must contribute.

That becomes even more challenging considering the Warriors are already dealing with other important absences, including Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis.

Golden State doesn’t have the luxury of simply replacing Curry with another established superstar.

Instead, the Warriors must find a way to survive with the players currently available.

And if they cannot, serious questions about the organization’s roster construction will become unavoidable.

The Western Conference Won’t Wait for Golden State

The Warriors currently sit at 8-4, a respectable record considering their difficult start to the season.

However, the Western Conference remains extremely competitive.

A short losing streak can quickly change a team’s position in the standings.

Unfortunately, Golden State’s upcoming schedule offers little relief.

The Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday before continuing through matchups against New Orleans, Dallas, Memphis, Boston and Sacramento.

Those games will test whether Golden State can remain competitive without its offensive leader.

San Antonio, in particular, presents a difficult challenge with Victor Wembanyama leading one of the conference’s strongest teams.

Without Curry, the Warriors could struggle to match the offensive production of more complete opponents.

And every loss makes their eventual climb back up the standings more difficult.

Golden State doesn’t necessarily need to win every game during Curry’s absence.

But it cannot afford to completely collapse.

The Warriors worked hard to recover from their 0-3 start.

Losing that momentum because of another injury would be a devastating setback.

Curry’s Age Makes the Situation Even More Uncomfortable

There is one factor the Warriors cannot ignore.

Stephen Curry is 38 years old and playing his 18th NBA season.

His performance remains extraordinary, but Golden State cannot expect him to remain healthy and carry an enormous offensive workload forever.

Last season’s injury problems already raised concerns about how much longer the Warriors can build their entire championship strategy around him.

Now another physical setback has arrived just 12 games into the new season.

That doesn’t mean Curry is finished.

It doesn’t mean his production will suddenly decline.

But it does reinforce how fragile Golden State’s championship hopes have become.

The organization must prioritize his long-term health rather than rushing him back simply to improve its regular-season record.

A healthy Curry remains capable of changing a playoff series.

An injured Curry cannot provide the same impact.

And with the Warriors already missing several important contributors, the pressure to return could become significant if the losses begin piling up.

Golden State must resist that temptation.

The Warriors’ Biggest Problem Is Bigger Than One Injury

The reality is that Curry’s abdominal tear hasn’t created all of Golden State’s problems.

It has exposed them.

For years, the Warriors have relied on their franchise superstar to make difficult situations manageable.

When the offense struggles, Curry creates a scoring opportunity.

When opponents build momentum, Curry responds with a three-pointer.

When Golden State desperately needs a basket, everyone knows who is expected to deliver.

That formula has produced championships.

But it becomes increasingly dangerous when the player responsible for making everything work is approaching 40.

The Warriors cannot keep treating Curry’s greatness as a solution to every weakness on their roster.

At some point, the supporting cast must prove it can win without him.

The next several games will provide that opportunity.

If Golden State remains competitive, it could emerge from this setback with greater confidence in its depth.

But if the Warriors begin losing consistently, the organization may be forced to confront difficult questions about its future.

The Bottom Line

Stephen Curry’s injury doesn’t mean Golden State’s season is over.

The Warriors still have time to recover, and there is currently no confirmed long-term absence beyond the team’s announced re-evaluation period.

But this situation should concern everyone associated with the franchise.

Golden State missed the playoffs last season, struggled badly without Curry and now faces another important stretch without its best player.

The Warriors were finally building momentum.

Now their biggest weakness has returned at the worst possible time.

And if Golden State cannot survive a few weeks without Stephen Curry, how realistic are its championship expectations in the first place?

That is the question the Warriors must answer.

Because the biggest nightmare isn’t simply Curry missing games.

It’s discovering that, even after all these years, Golden State still hasn’t figured out how to win consistently without him.

What do you think? Are the Warriors still legitimate contenders, or is Stephen Curry carrying a team that simply isn’t good enough without him?