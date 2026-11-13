"Patrick Mahomes Has a Problem Nobody Expected This Season" – Kansas City Chiefs Are Starting to Look More Vulnerable Than Their Super Bowl Reputation Suggests

For years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the team nobody wants to face when the NFL playoffs arrive. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid calling the plays, Kansas City has built a reputation for finding ways to win regardless of the circumstances.

But something feels different about the Chiefs in 2026.

Despite entering Week 10 with a respectable 6-2 record, Kansas City has shown enough weaknesses to raise an uncomfortable question: Are the Chiefs still genuine Super Bowl favorites, or is their reputation making them look more dangerous than they actually are?

Their upcoming Sunday matchup against the Atlanta Falcons could provide another important answer.

The Chiefs remain one of the AFC’s strongest teams, but their recent performances suggest that simply having Mahomes under center might not be enough to guarantee another championship run.

And that is a problem Kansas City hasn’t always had to worry about.

Kansas City’s Record Doesn’t Tell the Entire Story

At first glance, a 6-2 record hardly looks like a reason for concern.

Most NFL franchises would gladly accept that position entering the middle of November. Kansas City remains firmly in the playoff conversation and has already demonstrated its ability to beat several opponents.

However, looking beyond the standings reveals a more complicated picture.

The Chiefs opened their season with five consecutive victories, immediately establishing themselves as one of the AFC’s teams to beat.

Then came a reality check.

Kansas City suffered a 20-3 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks on October 25, producing one of its most disappointing offensive performances of the season.

A team accustomed to making explosive plays and delivering under pressure suddenly struggled to generate points.

The following week wasn’t much better.

Kansas City lost 28-24 against the Denver Broncos, dropping consecutive games and allowing a division rival to gain valuable ground in the AFC West.

Although the Chiefs bounced back with a convincing 35-12 victory over the New York Jets on November 8, that result doesn’t automatically erase the concerns created by their previous two performances.

Beating a struggling Jets team is one thing.

Consistently defeating legitimate championship contenders is something entirely different.

And Kansas City still has work to do before everyone should automatically place it among the Super Bowl favorites.

Patrick Mahomes Is Still Elite, But That’s Not the Problem

Nobody should seriously question Patrick Mahomes’ ability to perform at the highest level.

He remains one of football’s most talented quarterbacks, capable of making throws that very few players would even attempt.

His ability to extend plays, recognize defensive coverages and deliver in crucial moments has been a major reason Kansas City has enjoyed so much success.

But the Chiefs’ biggest concern isn’t necessarily whether Mahomes is good enough.

It’s whether the team around him is consistently good enough to capitalize on his talent.

Even the best quarterbacks need reliable receivers, protection from their offensive line and a running game that prevents defenses from focusing entirely on the passing attack.

When those pieces aren’t functioning together, the offense becomes much easier to disrupt.

Seattle demonstrated how uncomfortable Kansas City’s offense can look when an opponent controls the game and limits scoring opportunities.

Denver followed with another reminder that Mahomes cannot simply be expected to rescue every difficult situation.

For years, the Chiefs have built their identity around winning close games and finding answers when everything appears to be going wrong.

But relying on late-game heroics isn’t necessarily a sustainable championship strategy.

Eventually, those narrow margins can become a problem.

Kansas City’s Receiving Situation Adds Another Question

One of the more interesting developments surrounding the Chiefs is their receiving corps.

Kansas City recently acquired wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline, providing Mahomes with another potential weapon as the season enters its second half.

The move suggests the organization understands that improving its passing attack remains important.

Downs could become a valuable addition, particularly if he develops chemistry with Mahomes and provides another dependable option in critical situations.

However, adding a receiver in November doesn’t automatically fix every offensive issue.

Learning a new system, understanding route adjustments and building timing with a quarterback all take time.

Meanwhile, Xavier Worthy suffered a hamstring injury during Kansas City’s victory over the Jets, creating another potential concern ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

That could leave additional responsibility on veteran tight end Travis Kelce and the rest of the receiving group.

Kelce remains a major part of the offense, entering the matchup with a team-leading 482 receiving yards.

But Kansas City cannot afford to become overly dependent on one or two players whenever its passing attack faces resistance.

Championship-caliber offenses need multiple ways to beat opposing defenses.

The Chiefs have the talent to accomplish that.

The question is whether they can do it consistently.

Sunday’s Game Against Atlanta Is More Important Than It Looks

On paper, Kansas City should have a clear advantage over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs enter Sunday’s matchup at 6-2, while Atlanta sits at 3-6 following a difficult stretch of games.

The Falcons have lost four of their previous five contests, making Kansas City the more convincing team based on overall performance.

However, overlooking Atlanta would be a mistake.

The Falcons demonstrated their potential earlier this season when they defeated the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers 29-20.

That victory showed Atlanta is capable of competing with talented opponents when its offense and defense perform together.

Running back Bijan Robinson presents another challenge.

Robinson has established himself among the NFL’s most dangerous rushing threats, and his ability to create explosive plays could make life uncomfortable for Kansas City’s defense.

If Atlanta controls possession and limits Mahomes’ opportunities, the matchup could become significantly more competitive than many expect.

For the Chiefs, this game isn’t simply about improving to 7-2.

It’s about proving they can handle an opponent they are expected to beat without allowing unnecessary mistakes to create another difficult afternoon.

A convincing performance would help restore confidence.

Another inconsistent showing could strengthen the argument that Kansas City’s reputation is currently exceeding its actual performance.

The AFC Isn’t Waiting for Kansas City

Perhaps the biggest reason Kansas City should be concerned is the level of competition developing around it.

The Denver Broncos have already demonstrated they can defeat the Chiefs, and the AFC West remains a serious battleground.

Kansas City cannot assume it will automatically control the division simply because it has Mahomes and Reid.

And the challenges won’t disappear after Sunday’s matchup.

The Chiefs still have important games remaining against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and other opponents capable of testing their championship credentials.

Those matchups could reveal much more about Kansas City’s true ceiling than victories against struggling teams.

The difference between a playoff contender and a Super Bowl champion often comes down to consistency.

Can a team protect its quarterback?

Can it produce offensively against elite defenses?

Can it win when its biggest stars aren’t having their best performances?

And can it avoid the costly mistakes that turn manageable games into unnecessary battles?

Those are questions Kansas City still needs to answer.

The Chiefs have earned respect through years of postseason success.

But previous championships don’t guarantee future results.

The Chiefs Can’t Keep Living Off Their Reputation

There is a reason so many NFL fans hesitate to count out Kansas City.

Mahomes has repeatedly proven capable of delivering extraordinary performances when the stakes are highest.

Reid remains one of football’s most respected offensive minds, and the organization has consistently found ways to remain competitive.

That history matters.

But there is a difference between respecting what a team has accomplished and assuming it will continue accomplishing the same things indefinitely.

The 2026 Chiefs deserve credit for winning six of their first eight games.

They also deserve scrutiny for the weaknesses exposed during their consecutive losses.

Both things can be true.

Kansas City might still develop into the AFC’s most dangerous postseason team.

Its offense could become more explosive as Downs settles into the system, injured players recover and the coaching staff makes adjustments.

But those improvements need to happen on the field.

They cannot simply be assumed because Mahomes is wearing a Chiefs uniform.

The Bottom Line: Kansas City Still Has Something to Prove

Sunday’s game against Atlanta won’t determine whether Kansas City wins the Super Bowl.

But it could reveal whether the Chiefs are moving in the right direction.

A dominant victory would suggest their recent struggles were temporary setbacks rather than signs of a larger problem.

A narrow escape or another disappointing performance would invite more questions about their ability to compete against the AFC’s strongest teams.

Patrick Mahomes remains an elite quarterback.

Andy Reid remains an outstanding coach.

And Kansas City remains a legitimate contender.

But being a contender isn’t the same as being the team everyone else should fear.

The Chiefs have spent years benefiting from a reputation built on championship performances.

Now they need to demonstrate that the current roster deserves the same level of confidence.

Because if Kansas City continues to depend on its past success rather than delivering consistent performances in the present, the rest of the AFC might finally have an opportunity to take advantage.

And that could be the biggest problem Mahomes and the Chiefs face this season.

What do you think? Are the Kansas City Chiefs still legitimate Super Bowl favorites, or are NFL fans giving Patrick Mahomes and his team too much credit because of their past success?