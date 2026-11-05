"The NBA Has a New Problem - and Nobody Seems Ready to Admit How Serious It Is" - Victor Wembanyama Is Starting to Make the Rest of the League Look Completely Helpless

For years, the NBA’s hierarchy felt relatively stable.

The league belonged to established superstars.

Champions.

MVPs.

Players who had spent years proving they deserved to sit at the top of basketball.

Then Victor Wembanyama arrived.

At first, the conversation focused on potential.

How good could he become?

How many awards could he win?

What might his peak eventually look like?

That discussion is beginning to change.

Because the scary reality for the rest of the NBA is that Wembanyama may be moving through the “potential” phase much faster than anyone expected.

And that’s creating a problem.

A very serious problem.

The most obvious reason is that there still isn’t a blueprint for defending him.

NBA teams spend years learning how to handle elite scorers.

The league eventually develops answers.

Double-teams.

Specific matchups.

Specialised defensive schemes.

With Wembanyama, those answers often seem completely ineffective.

That’s what makes him different.

He’s not simply tall.

He’s not simply skilled.

He’s not simply athletic.

It’s the combination of all three.

The league has seen dominant centres before.

The league has seen skilled perimeter players before.

The league has never really seen someone who combines those traits in the way Wembanyama does.

That’s why defensive game plans frequently look hopeless.

One possession he’s protecting the rim like an elite centre.

The next possession he’s handling the ball, creating offence and making plays that someone his size shouldn’t be capable of making.

How exactly do you prepare for that?

That’s the question opposing coaches keep trying to answer.

So far, nobody has found a particularly convincing solution.

What’s especially fascinating is that Wembanyama’s impact extends far beyond scoring.

Many superstars control one side of the floor.

Wembanyama affects both.

The offensive numbers get attention because they’re easy to see.

The defensive influence might be even more important.

Entire teams alter their behaviour when he’s near the basket.

Players hesitate.

Driving lanes disappear.

Simple scoring opportunities suddenly become difficult.

That’s the kind of impact usually associated with defensive legends.

The remarkable part is that he’s producing that impact while also carrying enormous offensive responsibilities.

That’s incredibly rare.

And it’s one reason why conversations about the NBA’s future are changing.

Not long ago, debates about the league’s next era focused on multiple players.

Different candidates.

Different futures.

Different possibilities.

The field is beginning to narrow.

Because every time Wembanyama takes another step forward, the argument becomes stronger.

He isn’t simply competing to become one of the faces of the league.

He may be competing to become the face of the league.

That’s a very different level of expectation.

The scary thing for the rest of basketball is that recent performances continue reinforcing that belief.

The flashes are becoming more frequent.

The dominant stretches are becoming longer.

The weaknesses are becoming harder to identify.

That’s not normal for a player this early in his career.

Most young superstars spend years balancing brilliance with inconsistency.

Wembanyama increasingly looks comfortable carrying huge expectations.

And that’s what should concern everyone else.

The NBA is filled with talent right now.

Older superstars remain elite.

The current generation remains incredibly strong.

Yet there are moments when Wembanyama looks like he’s operating on a different trajectory entirely.

That’s the source of all the excitement.

And all the concern.

Because if he continues improving at this rate, the conversation won’t remain centred on potential for much longer.

It will become centred on hierarchy.

Where does he rank among the league’s very best players right now?

How many stars would teams actually choose ahead of him?

How long before he’s the favourite in every major award discussion?

Those aren’t future questions anymore.

They’re present questions.

The Spurs undoubtedly understand what that means.

For years, franchises across the NBA have searched for the next transformational player.

The kind of athlete capable of changing championships, altering strategies, and redefining expectations.

San Antonio may have found exactly that.

The rest of the league is slowly coming to the same conclusion.

That’s why this discussion feels more urgent than it did a year ago.

Wembanyama isn’t just getting better.

He’s getting better faster than the league appears ready for.

And if that continues, the NBA won’t simply have another superstar on its hands.

It will have a player capable of reshaping the entire balance of power.

That’s an exciting thought for Spurs fans.

For everybody else, it’s becoming a nightmare.

Because right now, Victor Wembanyama doesn’t look like a future problem.

He looks like a current one.

And the league still doesn’t seem to have an answer.