"At Some Point, We Have to Stop Pretending He's Still That Guy" - Lamar Jackson Is Facing the Kind of Criticism Baltimore Ravens Fans Never Wanted to Hear

This is the Lamar Jackson conversation that Baltimore fans absolutely hate.

Not because it’s unfair.

Because it keeps coming back.

Every time the Ravens hit a rough stretch.

Every time they struggle against a major contender.

Every time expectations rise and results fall short.

The same question returns.

Is Lamar Jackson still being treated like an untouchable elite quarterback based more on reputation than reality?

That’s a harsh question.

It’s also one more NFL fans are starting to ask.

To be clear, this isn’t an argument that Jackson isn’t talented.

That would be absurd.

He’s one of the most gifted players football has ever seen.

He’s won MVP awards.

He’s transformed the quarterback position.

He’s produced highlights that most quarterbacks couldn’t create in a hundred attempts.

The issue isn’t talent.

The issue is expectations.

Because when you’re discussed alongside the league’s very best quarterbacks, eventually people stop evaluating what you can do.

They start evaluating what you’ve done recently.

And that’s where the debate becomes uncomfortable.

For years, Jackson has occupied a special place in NFL discussions.

Whenever his name comes up, fans immediately focus on the athleticism, the explosiveness, and the game-changing ability.

All of those things are real.

But elite-quarterback conversations eventually move beyond physical gifts.

They move toward consistency.

They move toward championship expectations.

They move toward what happens in the biggest moments.

That’s the area where criticism continues following him.

The frustrating reality for Baltimore is that Jackson’s regular-season brilliance often creates enormous expectations.

The Ravens are expected to contend.

Expected to challenge for the AFC.

Expected to compete for championships.

Once those expectations exist, every disappointing performance gets magnified.

That’s the price of greatness.

What’s especially interesting is how different the standard becomes for quarterbacks at the top of the NFL hierarchy.

Nobody discusses Patrick Mahomes without talking about championships.

Nobody evaluates Joe Burrow without mentioning playoff success.

Nobody gives elite quarterbacks credit solely for statistics.

Winning matters.

That’s why Lamar keeps finding himself at the centre of difficult conversations.

The criticism isn’t that he can’t produce incredible games.

Everyone knows he can.

The criticism is that the gap between his talent and his accomplishments still generates debate.

That’s a tough reality.

Because Jackson has spent years proving he’s one of football’s most electrifying players.

Yet there are still people who hesitate to place him in the same category as the quarterbacks they trust most in January.

That’s the criticism Ravens fans never want to hear.

But it exists.

And pretending otherwise doesn’t make it disappear.

What’s making the conversation louder is that Baltimore’s expectations haven’t changed.

This isn’t a rebuilding franchise.

This isn’t an underdog.

The Ravens are built to win.

They’re built to compete for championships right now.

When a team has those ambitions, the quarterback naturally receives the majority of the attention.

Fair or unfair.

That’s how the NFL works.

The irony is that Jackson may be suffering from the same thing that affects every superstar.

Success changes the rules.

If an average quarterback produces a strong season, fans celebrate.

If Lamar Jackson produces a strong season, fans ask whether it’s enough to win a Super Bowl.

That’s a completely different burden.

The dangerous part is that perception can shift quickly.

Once fans begin questioning whether a player deserves unquestioned elite status, every setback becomes evidence.

Every bad game becomes a headline.

Every playoff disappointment becomes part of a larger argument.

That’s where Jackson increasingly finds himself.

Does that mean he’s no longer elite?

Not necessarily.

Reasonable people can disagree.

But that’s exactly the point.

The debate now exists.

And a few years ago, many people would have considered that impossible.

The truth is that Jackson still has every opportunity to change the narrative.

Quarterback legacies aren’t written in October.

They’re written in January.

They’re written in playoff victories.

They’re written in championship runs.

The criticism surrounding him isn’t permanent.

The NFL changes too quickly for that.

But until Baltimore delivers the kind of postseason success expected from a team led by a superstar quarterback, these questions will continue following him.

Because at some point, greatness creates a different standard.

And Lamar Jackson has been held to that standard for years.

The uncomfortable reality is that many fans no longer care about what he’s capable of doing.

They care about what he’s actually accomplishing.

And until those two things fully align, the criticism isn’t going anywhere.

No matter how much Ravens fans wish it would.