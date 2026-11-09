Javier Hernández defends Michael Carrick, calls on Man Utd players to ‘give your life for this club’

Former Mexico international and longtime Manchester United striker Javier Hernández launched into an impassioned defense of former teammate and current Red Devils boss Michael Carrick on Sunday.

Prior to their dramatic 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa, which saw Carrick’s side come back from two goals down twice to secure a valuable point ahead of the international break, Hernández gave his view on the United boss and who he believes is to blame for their abysmal season to date.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 38-year-old said of Carrick, “I am confident. I am a believer that if sometimes the decisions cannot be in your own way, and I'm not saying because I'm completely in favor; I'm saying in the world, I'm more in favour of like, if a decision is taken already, instead of staying complaining, go with it, and let's see if it was right or not, because then time is going to say.

“Last season, he did an amazing job. He brought United back to the Champions League. So yeah, now the start of the season wasn't like we expected. We are used to normally when you have a very good season, to maintain that, obviously, but football is like that.”

Hernández, who won two Premier League titles with United, went on to add, “I think Michael is the correct man. Yes, his personality helps a lot because he has a lot of composure. He's a very calm guy, that he can manage all the pressure and all of this over there. And I think he's the correct man.”

The Atlético Dallas forward went on to explain that even during the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, when times were tough, the onus was on the players to perform, and less on what tactics the legendary Scot was attempting to implement. And it’s clear that Hernández believes this is equally applicable today, believing there is only so much Carrick can do once the whistle blows.

“After this white line, when the whistle blows, there's nothing much more than the manager can do,” he said. “They can tell you defend more, run more, or whatever. But putting that shirt, putting this Manchester United shirt, you shouldn't be looking what is lacking.

“You need to give your life for this club because it can be one of your best or the best chapter in your career for a lot of us, for example, and for a lot of players. So you have to give everything.

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“I've seen a lot of complaints about tactics and strategies and some things that I'm saying, ‘Oh my God, in my times, it was, you need to go there. If you don't perform, someone else is going to do it.’ You might go back to Mexico and story's going to change.

“So yeah, I think we need to be a little bit more critic with players, regardless of the tactics that you have, how management can be held, and ownership. I understand all of that. That's part of something. But players, man, if you are here, you need to prove why you are here, regardless on which position you play and regardless of which tactics your manager is putting into for you.”

Despite their abjectly terrible start to the domestic season, which has seen United fall to 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games - their worst standing at this point in 40 years - fans have remained vocal in their support of Carrick during and post-games. The same cannot be said of their feelings towards the players, who have regularly been booed and, on Sunday, were subject to chants of “You're not fit to wear the shirt.”

Carrick is the seventh permanent manager to take charge of the United dugout since Ferguson retired in 2013, being given the position on a full-time basis after leading the Old Trafford side back to the Champions League with an 11-3-2 record after replacing Ruben Amorim in January. However, the honeymoon period is well and truly over, with United facing the genuine possibility of a relegation battle, while they have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup.

It remains to be seen if Carrick will survive the international break, with the rumor mill in full swing as to potential replacements, with Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, and Unai Emery all linked with the position.