Avram Glazer breaks silence on Manchester United's commercial power amid fan protests

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has made a rare public statement regarding the club, asserting that poor on-field performances will not diminish its commercial appeal. United currently occupy 17th place in the Premier League standings, remaining outside the relegation zone solely on goal difference.

The club secured their first victory in 10 games on Tuesday, relieving some of the pressure on manager Michael Carrick, as they came from 2-0 down against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League to claim a 3-2 win.

Despite the positive result, supporters directed chants against the Glazers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and club executives during the match, having done the same during Premier League losses to AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea, via the Manchester Evening News.

Notwithstanding the poor form, the eldest Glazer has reportedly offered reassurances regarding United's brand strength, which continues to attract significant revenue to the club. He made the comments at Deutsche Bank's inaugural Sports Investment Conference in London in September, addressing an audience of financial professionals.

According to The Athletic, Glazer stated that United's commercial draw is not contingent on results on the field, drawing comparisons between the club and the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys — franchises that retain their status as major global brands despite a lack of recent sporting success.

Supporters have been calling on the Glazers to sell up for several years, yet a reported absence of market interest has prevented any transaction. However, two potential scenarios could persuade the family to reconsider their position.

According to ESPN, these are the completion of the new Old Trafford stadium, or Manchester City being expelled from the Premier League. United's crosstown rivals are awaiting the outcome of their appeal against a guilty verdict on 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Among the possible penalties, should the appeal prove unsuccessful, could be expulsion from the league. The club could also face a substantial points deduction, which would effectively condemn them to the Championship for at least one season.

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The new stadium, or City's downfall, would trigger an increase in United's valuation, potentially prompting the Glazers to offload the club. It is also reported that the family are growing frustrated with the club's trajectory following Ratcliffe's investment.

United are now on their third permanent manager since 2023, when Ratcliffe first invested in the club. The club dismissed Erik ten Hag just months after handing the Dutchman a contract extension.

Ruben Amorim held the position for just over a year before being dismissed last January, with Carrick stepping in initially on an interim basis before being appointed permanently over the summer.

All three managers have been heavily backed in the transfer market, with a significant number of high-profile signings struggling to make their mark at the club.