Cristiano Ronaldo's club makes touching donation to Jesús de Miguel's family

UD Almería, the Spanish club partially owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed they will donate the proceeds from ticket sales for their match against Tenerife to the family of Jesús de Miguel. The 30-year-old tragically passed away on Tuesday following a fatal collision in the Spanish second-division fixture between Tenerife and Andorra.

Ronaldo purchased a 25 percent stake in the Spanish club back in February. The club was acquired by a Saudi Investment group in May 2025 and have now made a touching financial gesture to the player's family, with Spanish soccer in mourning.

In a statement on their official social media channels, Almería said, via The Mirror: "Driven by our sense of social and humanitarian responsibility, and by our firm conviction of the importance of solidarity and of standing alongside all members of the football community, especially at such difficult times, UD Almería, on the initiative of its president, Mr Mohammed Al Khereiji, has decided to allocate all of the ticket revenue from its home match against CD Tenerife, corresponding to matchday 34, to support the family of Jesús de Miguel, the footballer who passed away last Tuesday.

"We are fully aware that nothing can ever make up for the loss of a loved one, and that no support, whether financial or emotional, can ease the pain of a tragedy of this kind. However, we firmly believe that football goes far beyond the boundaries of the pitch, and that compassion, solidarity and mutual support in difficult moments are among the most important values that unite the football family.

"As part of this initiative, UD Almería also wishes to extend a sincere invitation to the player's family to attend the match, if their circumstances allow, as a gesture of our sincere support and solidarity at such a difficult time."

De Miguel's passing came after a fatal collision near the halfway line with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono. Spanish authorities have launched a routine investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter.

Owono has been left devastated and deeply distressed following the tragic incident, releasing a statement on Wednesday after deactivating his Instagram account. "These are the most difficult days of my life. I am struggling to find the words and find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," he said.

"I feel an enormous pain for the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family and everyone who loved him. I know there will be many issues to address; I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

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"But right now, honestly, I cannot think of anything else except Jesús and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesús."

A minute's silence was observed for De Miguel during this week's UEFA Champions League fixtures. Como's Nico Paz also honored De Miguel by displaying a T-shirt bearing the player's image following his goal against Lens in the Champions League.

Tenerife were scheduled to face Granada in the league this weekend, but the match has officially been postponed. They are expected to return to action on Tuesday, November 10, when they are set to face Badajoz in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

The fixture against Almería is scheduled for April next year.

The club will be paying tribute to their late player at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium on Saturday, having suspended matches for its women's and youth soccer teams as well and declared six days of official mourning.