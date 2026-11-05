Premier League star prompts major police response after bow and arrow incident

Newcastle United's Amar Dedić triggered a significant police response after being spotted carrying a bow and arrow in a rural area.

Dedić and a friend raised concerns with a member of the public who encountered them at a scenic location near a reservoir in Northumberland. The 24-year-old, who arrived at Newcastle in a £30 million ($40 million) deal this summer, prompted a substantial law enforcement reaction following a worried call to authorities.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said via The Mirror: "Shortly after 1.55pm on Wednesday, we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.

"Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows. At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use and there was no threat to the public. Enquiries are ongoing."

According to The Daily Mail, six police vehicles, including armed officers, were deployed to the Harlow Hill area outside Newcastle. Dedić was located seven miles away in the Darras Hall estate on the city's outskirts, where the Bosnia international was questioned by officers.

Using a bow and arrow or crossbow to hunt animals is prohibited under UK law. Despite the ongoing police investigation, Newcastle are reportedly not considering any disciplinary measures against the defender.

Dedić joined the Magpies from Benfica during the summer transfer window and has racked up 10 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with four assists. The defender played 87 minutes of Newcastle's 1-0 loss to Everton on Monday and could be in contention when the Magpies make the trip to face Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League.

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Currently sitting 13th in the top flight, Newcastle head to Craven Cottage under mounting pressure to deliver, having fallen to defeat in four of their last five outings across all competitions.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle took aim at his squad, Dedić included, following back-to-back defeats, the latest coming against Everton on Monday, yet maintained that the group remains unified. "Really clear," Jaissle stated in his Thursday press conference.

"As we lead with open doors, we listen a lot, not only talking. For me, at least in my leadership style, it's also important that you listen to the players. We always offer them the open door, so if there's anything unclear, then they will drop in and they have the chance for it.

"But it's like always in life and in football, right? You can probably also refer to that. Sometimes you want to do your best, but it's a day where you just couldn't, and that was the case against Everton, that we unfortunately really didn't show a lot of the things we wanted to do."