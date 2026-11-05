Erling Haaland makes Manchester City demands after narrow Champions League win

Erling Haaland has called on Manchester City to raise their game if they want to compete for silverware this season.

The Citizens narrowly defeated RB Leipzig 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with Haaland proving to be the decisive factor after the hosts had twice leveled the score.

Enzo Maresca's squad once again showed defensive vulnerabilities, while Gianluigi Donnarumma was caught off guard for RB Leipzig's opening goal. Nevertheless, City demonstrated resilience to fight back and secure the three points, propelling them into the top eight of the League Phase standings.

Despite the positive result, Haaland is demanding more from his teammates.

"I think we need to step up a bit, when we were 1-0 up I think we needed to go at it, go for the second goal and then the third - that's what we have to do. We have to work on that," he said, speaking to TNT Sports, via the Manchester Evening News.

When pressed on what areas required improvement, the Norwegian forward added: "Keeping the ball, when to keep it when to go, working together offensively and defensively. You can always be better and there's always a new chance. A new game in three days so that's lovely."

City return to Premier League action this weekend when they visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

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The fixture will mark a homecoming to the City Ground for Elliot Anderson, who made the switch to City during the summer transfer window, and Haaland has been full of praise for how the midfielder has adapted seamlessly at the Etihad, including providing the assist for his decisive goal in Leipzig.

"He has been amazing, he has had an amazing start to his City career and that is what you expect," said Haaland. "You have to come straight in and perform. It is not easy to come in, you need to adapt and new players and a new coach, so he he has been impressive. Respect."